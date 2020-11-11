SAR Group Turns Waste into Value with Infor

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Norway-based waste chain management leader SAR Group has selected Infor EAM. Working with Infor partner Prevas, the solution will be deployed across SAR's facilities in Norway, from Stavanger in the south to Hammerfest in the north, followed by its Kuwait operation.

As a complete provider of waste chain management solutions, including treatment, handling, cleaning, removal and disposal, SAR Group required a modern solution that could handle large volumes of data, with a good interface and collaboration capabilities. SAR selected Infor EAM based on its deep functionality and ability to integrate easily with other systems.

"The system will be an important part of our modernization strategy, allowing us to achieve greater integration, visibility and collaboration across our operations," comments Grethe Sem Larsen, project manager at SAR Group. "Enhanced control over our equipment will not only boost our capacity but ensure we maximize value for our customers."

"We are looking forward to being part of SAR's digitalization journey," comments Einar Alexander Andersen, CEO of Prevas AS. "Infor EAM allows organizations to better utilize resources for enhanced maintenance and through developing long-term collaborations with our customers, we endeavor to create higher sustainability and profitability for customers. With Infor's future-oriented suite of solutions, we continue to win new customers and are delighted to add SAR Group to our portfolio."

"True digitalization is about more than just automation and efficiency, with visibility and agility representing key levers for performance improvement," comments Infor's Johan Made, executive VP for the Nordics. "Through establishing a comprehensive, live view of equipment status, not only can availability be increased to aid capacity and output, but costs and waste are minimized. In any equipment-intensive organization, there is a real risk of costs escalating if assets are not managed effectively. Infor EAM helps mitigate this risk by facilitating tight control over the status and performance of every piece of equipment."

About Prevas

Prevas is a development hub with ingenuity at its core, and a gold channel partner for Infor EAM. With a high technical competence and a deep business understanding, Prevas helps customers from a wide variety of industries benefit through continuous technological innovation. Good for people, planet, and profit. Prevas was established in 1985 and employs 600 people in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Prevas is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm since 1998. For more information, visit www.prevas.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

