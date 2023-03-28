SARAH HALL PRODUCTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES RAE MCDANIEL AND LOUIE SCHWARTZBERG AS NEW ADDITIONS TO THEIR ROSTER

-Award-Winning Boutique Agency Signs Rae McDaniel and Louie Schwartzberg-

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. is proud to announce they have been selected as the agency of record for two new clients, Rae McDaniel and Louie Schwartzberg.

Rae McDaniel (they/them) is a non-binary Therapist, Certified Sex Therapist, Coach, and Transgender Diversity and Inclusion educator. Rae's debut book, GENDER MAGIC: Live Shamelessly, Reclaim Your Joy, & Step into Your Most Authentic Self, is a first-of-its-kind practical guide to achieving gender freedom for transgender and non-binary individuals, gender explorers, and those who love them.

Louie Schwartzberg is an award-winning Filmmaker, who has spent his notable career providing breathtaking imagery using his time-lapse, high-speed, and macro cinematography techniques. In addition to Louie's upcoming film Gratitude Revealed , his past work includes the award-winning, wildly popular documentary Fantastic Fungi, as well as Wings of Life, America's Heart and Soul, the 3D IMAX film Mysteries of the Unseen World, popular Netflix series Moving Art, and directing Soarin' Around the World; the most popular motion simulator ride film now playing at Disney Theme Parks globally.

Rae McDaniel and Louie Schwartzberg are exciting additions to SHP's diverse roster of lifestyle industry leaders including: bestselling author and CEO of the award-winning AD Agency Mekanism, Jason Harris, Licensed Psychotherapist, Terri Cole, and world-renowned skateboarder, Tony Hawk.

Sarah Hall, President of Sarah Hall Productions, states, "We are thrilled to represent these two inspiring individuals. The meaningful work that they have each accomplished in their respective fields opens the doors to many more groundbreaking conversations about the world we are living in for future generations."

For more information, please visit: www.shpny.com.

ABOUT SARAH HALL PRODUCTIONS, INC.

Sarah Hall Productions Inc. (SHP) is an award winning, full service boutique PR and social media firm focusing on Entertainment and Lifestyle accounts. SHP represents a variety of clients including celebrity athletes, authors, designers, doctors, fitness gurus, product lines, as well as experts in the fields of fashion and beauty. (www.shpny.com)

Media contact:

Carolyn Joyce

212-597-9200

[email protected]

SOURCE Sarah Hall Productions, Inc.