Sarah Moloney Joins MikeWorldWide London as Managing Director

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies has announced the appointment of Sarah Moloney as managing director of its UK and European operations. Moloney has over 20 years' experience in growing and running PR agencies, most latterly as UK MD and EVP at KWT Global, where she transformed the agency into a high-performing integrated brand communications business within the EMEA Stagwell Group, servicing some of the world's largest B2B and consumer brands.

Tom Berry, the previous UK managing director of MikeWorldWide, becomes chair of the London office. He will provide counsel for Moloney, as well as provide strategic consultancy for a roster of clients at the agency worldwide.

"In the era of mega-mergers, Sarah is the ideal person to guide clients and our people with the necessary agility, strength, and bespoke marketing solutions required to compete in a rapidly evolving landscape," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "As an earned first, yet fully integrated leader, she has the grit, experience, and vision to help accelerate the growth of MikeWorldWide as one of the leading mid-size agencies in the UK."

Moloney's strategy is to build on the agency's high calibre client roster, helping enhance brand reputation and relevancy through impactful communications, as well as driving further growth for the UK business. She will also oversee the market integration of the agency's innovative tech stack, which includes a series of sophisticated AI tools that offer clients greater precision and predictability.

"MikeWorldWide is an innovative and forward-thinking communications agency that offers its clients and prospects modern, integrated and intelligent thinking," said Moloney. "I feel privileged to join a business that has a strong vision, great people and huge ambition. I look forward to working with Michael, Tom and the wider team in continuing to build an agency that has reputation and impact at its heart."

MikeWorldWide's UK B2B and consumer clients include: The Sunday Times, TeamViewer, Sky Media, StubHub International, Ivanti and The Employers' Network for Equality and Inclusion.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology, and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders, and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy.

To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit mww.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE MikeWorldWide