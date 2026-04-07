Sargento Asks Parents to "Make the Switch" with Launch of Sargento Mighty Bites™ Lunch Snack Kits

For years, snack kits have been a go-to for lunchboxes and on-the-go snacking, but today's families expect more from the foods they eat every day. Research shows 9 in 10 parents are actively seeking simple meal prep ideas, underscoring the demand for convenient options that don't compromise on quality.2

"At Sargento, we're always looking for ways to bring real food and meaningful innovation to the categories families rely on," said Erin Price, Sargento General Manager of Consumer Products. "Sargento Mighty Bites™ lunch snack kits raise the bar by combining 100% natural1 meats and cheeses with fun pairings everyone will love and up to 14 grams of protein per kit."

Each snack kit features unique mini pieces of meat, cheese, beloved brand-name crackers, and delectable treats, giving kids and adults the freedom to mix, match and stack their own bites. Designed for lunchboxes, backpacks and busy days on-the-go, Sargento Mighty Bites™ lunch snack kits offer a convenient snack or meal addition families can feel good about.

Sargento Mighty Bites™ lunch snack kits are available in five craveable varieties:

Uncured Salami 3 & Natural Cheddar Cheese with RITZ ® mini crackers and milk chocolate covered pretzels – 14 grams of protein





with RITZ mini crackers and milk chocolate covered pretzels – 14 grams of protein Uncured Oven Roasted Turkey 3 & Natural Monterey Jack Cheese with RITZ ® mini crackers and mixed fruit gummy bears with other natural flavors – 12 grams of protein





with RITZ mini crackers and mixed fruit gummy bears with other natural flavors – 12 grams of protein Uncured Pepperoni 3 & Natural Mozzarella Cheese with Wheat Thins ® crackers and fruit natural flavored snacks – 12 grams of protein





with Wheat Thins crackers and fruit natural flavored snacks – 12 grams of protein Uncured Honey Ham 3 & Natural Colby-Jack Cheese with RITZ ® mini crackers and cocoa confectionary covered pretzel balls – 13 grams of protein





with RITZ mini crackers and cocoa confectionary covered pretzel balls – 13 grams of protein Uncured Salami3 & Natural Pepper Jack Cheese with Triscuit® crackers and chocolate marshmallow flavored milk chocolate covered cereal – 13 grams of protein

The launch of Sargento Mighty Bites™ lunch snack kits is the latest example of the company's commitment to bringing innovation to the foods families love. That pioneering spirit and commitment to shaking up stale categories recently earned Sargento recognition on Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, ranking #3 in the food category.

Sargento Mighty Bites™ lunch snack kits can be found in the refrigerated lunch snack kit aisle and are available now at national retailers, with expanded distribution across most major retailers expected by summer 2026. For more information and product availability, visit Sargento.com. You can also stay up to date by following @SargentoCheese on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Sargento

With over 2,500 employees and multi-billion in net sales, Sargento is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 70 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

1Minimally processed and contains no artificial ingredients per USDA.

2Collage Group "Digesting the Family Food Dilemma," Summer 2024

3No added nitrates or nitrites, except for those naturally occurring in sea salt, cultured celery powder and cherry powder.

SOURCE Sargento