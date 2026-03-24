Sargento Named to Fast Company's 2026 List of the World's Most Innovative Companies

Honored for 70+ years of industry firsts that revolutionized the dairy case and a breakthrough in Natural American Cheese slices, redefining a household favorite

PLYMOUTH, Wis., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sargento was named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2026, recognized in the Food category and ranking #3. The annual list honors organizations shaping industries and culture through bold thinking and groundbreaking ideas. The award marks a watershed moment for Sargento after more than 70 years of family ownership and innovation that has transformed how Americans buy and enjoy natural cheese.

Sargento has been named in Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list for 2026.

Rooted in Wisconsin, Sargento advancements created the natural cheese category as we know today. From successfully introducing pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses, to being the first company to place a perishable food item in a re-sealable package, Sargento has grown the natural cheese category with industry-firsts to make meals and snacking easier for consumers. Driven by its vision to be the most innovative, best-loved real food company, Sargento innovation has added $1 billion in sales to the natural cheese category in the past five years. At the center of this year's recognition is the company's latest breakthrough: Sargento® Natural American Sliced Cheese. This trailblazing product is 100% natural cheese - made with only five ingredients – with a familiar taste, texture and melt.

"Being named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies is a tribute to my grandfather, my father and uncles who made sure Sargento would always lead the way with new ideas to create value for our stakeholders. It's also a testament to the winning spirit of our employees, past and present," said third-generation Chairman and CEO, Louie Gentine. "Innovation is one of our core values and has sustained our company over three generations. Our Natural American Cheese represents our commitment to listening closely to our consumers, investing for the long-term, and moving our industry forward in truly impactful ways."

The development of Sargento® Natural American Cheese slices was a decade-long journey of research, global collaboration, and rigorous testing, culminating in pushing the boundaries of natural cheese in a nod to the mild flavor and melt consumers expect from processed American cheese, with only five ingredients compared to 9 or more in most processed American cheese in the dairy case. By reimagining a 100-year-old staple in a 100% natural cheese, Sargento is addressing a cultural tension of consumers' growing demand for product transparency, without sacrificing the nostalgic taste they love. And while consumers have been migrating to natural cheese for years, the mild flavor and smooth melt of processed American cheese was not successfully delivered in a natural cheese, until Sargento® Natural American Cheese slices arrived in early 2025. With 37% incrementality to the American Cheese Segment, Sargento Natural American Cheese is driving exceptional repeat purchase while growing the category and winning consumer hearts and minds.

The recognition also reflects Sargento's broader innovation pipeline and long history of firsts, including vacuum-sealed cheeses, convenient shredded cheese blends, Sargento® Ultra Thin® Sliced Cheese and creating a new cheese snack kit category with Sargento® Balanced Breaks® and Sargento® Balanced Breaks® Cheese & Crackers. The company continues to invest in flavor-forward and format innovation. Recent launches such as Sargento® Hot & Spicy Sliced Cheeses and Sargento® Balanced Breaks® Cheese + Crunch Mixes underscore the family-owned company's commitment to evolving with consumer tastes while staying rooted in real, natural cheese.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list spotlights organizations setting new standards and creating impact across industries. Sargento's inclusion affirms its leadership in the natural cheese category.

"The Sargento Family challenges convention every day, asking ourselves how can we make peoples' lives even better? How can we deliver on what consumers crave when snacking or enjoying a meal? We also make sure that everything coming from Sargento is new and exciting and of the highest quality from a family people can trust." added Louie. "Innovation isn't a single product moment for us—it's a relentless pursuit. We're proud of our legacy and even more excited about what's next."

For more information on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies award, visit the 2026 list here. To learn more about Sargento and its product innovations, you can visit Sargento.com and SargentoFoods.com.

About Sargento

With over 2,500 employees and $1.7 billion in net sales, Sargento is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 70 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

SOURCE Sargento