SAS a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions

CARY, N.C., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS today announced it was named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions* based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. This is the 14th consecutive time that SAS has been named a Leader.

"Today, organizations rely on data for every aspect of their business, and the requirement that it be managed and trusted has never been greater," said Todd Wright, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Data Management at SAS. "SAS has made data quality and governance central to all our solutions, giving our customers the confidence that the decisions they make from analytics are sound."

According to the Gartner report, "Effective data quality practices require more than a tool. A complete data quality solution includes built-in workflow, knowledge bases, collaboration, interactive analytics, and automation to support various use cases across different industries and disciplines."

"SAS continues to innovate in the data quality and governance space, building off our leadership for the betterment of our customers," added Wright.

SAS is transforming its data quality products by bringing them into SAS® Viya® – a cloud-native platform with improved open source support – enabling tighter integration of data quality functions with SAS analytics, data integration, data preparation and data governance.

"The data quality solutions market continues to evolve and grow, fueled by desire for cost and operational efficiency," states the Gartner report. "The solutions leverage augmented capabilities to deliver automation and insights. Data and analytics leaders should use this research to make the best choice for their organizations."

SAS offers multiple products that include data quality, such as SAS Data Management, SAS Data Quality, SAS Data Governance and SAS Data Preparation.

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions" by Melody Chien, Ankush Jain. 27 July 2020. Former titles include "Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

