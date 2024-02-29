SAS a Leader in Real-Time Interaction Management, says Independent Research Firm Evaluation

SAS incorporates responsible AI into enterprise RTIM decisioning

CARY, N.C., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper-personalization capabilities are an important competence for brands that want to deliver exceptional customer experiences (CX). Real-time interaction management (RTIM) can elevate a brands' CX performance by delivering real-time personalization with unprecedented speed and accuracy. SAS® Customer Intelligence 360 has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2024.

According to the report "SAS provides a cutting-edge analytical foundation for enterprise RTIM implementations across vertical sectors" and "its roadmap promises to make the power of predictive and generative AI more easily accessible to knowledge workers and customer-facing resources beyond its usual data science power users."

"Building and maintaining consumer trust is top of mind for many brands today," said Jonathan Moran, Head of Martech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "Trust building can only be done with a strong data and technology foundation that helps brands to balance the need for customer journey personalization with the ability to respect consumer privacy throughout that journey. We believe that to be named a leader in this evaluation gives credence to the fact that the vision of responsible engagement – that is the responsible use of customer data, existing and emerging technologies like generative AI, and organizational resources – is a message that makes sense for those brands looking to strike that balance",

SAS received the highest scores possible within the current offering category in the criteria of customer profiles and preferences, identity resolution and privacy, digital intelligence, analytics management, predictive AI, Generative AI, Real-Time Decisioning, experience personalization, inbound digital orchestration, contact center orchestration, human-assisted orchestration, digitally assisted orchestration, business performance optimization, customer data integration and personalized content integration. Within the strategy category, SAS received the highest scores possible in the vision, innovation, roadmap and community criteria. within the market presence category, SAS received highest scores possible in the criteria of revenue and customers.

The report says "SAS's reference customers credited its scalable real-time analytics with bridging the gap between on-premises data repositories and cloud-based CX applications. A business leader for one reference told [Forrester], 'Orchestrating real-time calculated offers for all channels is unique in our market, and we are proud of how it saves us time and resources.'"

Serving customers across all industries including banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, communications and healthcare - SAS Customer Intelligence 360 is a modern multichannel marketing hub that supports all aspects of the digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle.

