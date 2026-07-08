SAS puts machine learning in marketers' hands with new SAS 360 Marketing AI

New solution brings purpose-built workflows to marketers of all skill levels, accelerating time to execution, improving ROI and enhancing customer experience

CARY, N.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, the leader in data and AI, today announced SAS 360 Marketing AI , a new solution to help marketers build, deploy and scale machine learning models without relying on overstretched data science teams.

Many marketing organizations struggle to translate insight into action. SAS 360 Marketing AI addresses this with purpose-built guided workflows and customizable recipe templates for common marketing uses that help marketing teams move faster from data to decision.

SAS launches SAS 360 Marketing AI to help marketers build, deploy and scale machine learning models. Post this Purpose-built guided workflows and customizable recipe templates for common marketing uses help marketing teams move faster from data to decision.

"For the longest time, ownership of analytical intelligence has lived outside of marketing," said Roger Beharry Lall, Research Director at IDC. "As such, this predictive intelligence was hard to procure, often being costly, complex, and time consuming. Offerings like SAS 360 Marketing AI solution help democratize the skills, knowledge, and trust needed to put predictive AI in the hands of marketers".

Why It matters to marketers

Turn insight into action faster

Prepare and assess data quality through automated workflows.

Train machine learning models with guided, explainable steps.

Generate and activate scores directly in customer journeys.

Monitor performance and retrain models automatically.

Reduce time and complexity

Automates data preparation, feature engineering and model training.

Dramatically shortens time to deployment.

Focus on high-impact use cases

Identify customers most likely to convert.

Detect and prevent churn.

Expand into next-best offer, cross-sell, CLTV and segmentation.

Customizable recipe templates for common marketing uses.

Work with your data - not against it

Train models using data where it already resides.

Reduce costly data movement and prep.

Build trust with transparent, governed AI

Full visibility into data inputs and outcomes.

Built-in bias detection and mitigation.

Automated monitoring and governance.

Faster time to impact

Data preparation can account for up to 80% of model development effort, often taking months to complete. SAS 360 Marketing AI streamlines these processes, enabling teams to:

Shorten time from insight to action.

Increase marketing ROI through targeted interventions.

Improve customer experience with more relevant, timely engagement.

Flexible deployment and growth path

SAS 360 Marketing AI can be deployed as a standalone modeling and scoring engine or as part of the broader SAS Customer Intelligence 360 ecosystem, where it enhances journey orchestration, decisioning and personalization. Organizations can start with specific use cases and expand their adoption as their analytics maturity grows.

"Marketers don't lack data – they lack the ability to act on it at speed," said Mike Blanchard, Head of Customer Intelligence Solutions at SAS. "SAS 360 Marketing AI removes the barriers between insight and execution, giving teams the tools to operationalize AI where it matters most: real customer decisions."

For more information on SAS Customer Intelligence 360, visit: SAS Customer Intelligence 360

To follow updates and insights, visit the SAS Customer Intelligence LinkedIn page: SAS Customer Intelligence 360 on LinkedIn

About SAS

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SOURCE SAS