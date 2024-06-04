SAS announces SAS Data Maker as a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace

SAS' synthetic data generator to fuel AI-powered insights for joint customers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a leader in data and AI, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, that it has begun the private preview of SAS Data Maker in Snowflake Marketplace. In the latest addition to SAS Data Maker previews, the offering as a Snowflake Native App will provide powerful synthetic data generation experiences that users can trust, natively within joint customers' Snowflake accounts.

SAS Data Maker generates synthetic data that closely mirrors real-world data. Post this SAS Data Maker on Snowflake Marketplace gives even more customers access to leading SAS technology that can deliver real results for their businesses.

"SAS Data Maker uses SAS' cutting-edge, reliable AI models to create statistically accurate data points that truly augment existing data and can capture countless different scenarios, helping customers better forecast outcomes so they can anticipate their businesses' changing needs," said Shadi Shahin, Vice President of Product Strategy at SAS. "This is particularly valuable in instances where specific real-world data is hard to come by or when there's a need to detect rare case scenarios in highly regulated areas like healthcare, finance and fraud."

SAS and Snowflake are working together to mobilize the world's data with Snowflake's Data Cloud, helping joint customers unlock the value of their data. SAS Data Maker improves customer data quality and productivity by generating synthetic data that closely mirrors real-world data, producing visual and statistical evaluation metrics that are fully automated to protect sensitive existing data. This in turn helps customers innovate faster with tangible outcomes that can scale across their organization, while also circumventing costly data acquisition and processing hurdles that come with manual data collection or purchasing of third-party data sets. Furthermore, making SAS Data Maker available on Snowflake Marketplace gives even more customers flexibility and access to leading SAS technology that can deliver real results for their businesses.

"With the Snowflake Native App Framework and its new support for Snowpark Container Services, partners like SAS can bring their complex applications directly to customers, running on their secure and governed data inside Snowflake," said Prasanna Krishnan, Head of Collaboration and Horizon at Snowflake. "This means partners can deliver valuable capabilities like precise synthetic data generation quickly, securely, and powerfully to customers in the Data Cloud."

One example being AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company, who intends to use SAS Data Maker to empower its data scientists through the use of synthetic data to further improve decision-making.

"Synthetic data can enhance our ability to make informed decisions from critical data, and thus has the real potential to help accelerate drug discovery and development, ultimately benefiting patients around the world," noted Brian Dummann, Chief Data Officer at AstraZeneca. "We look forward to leveraging SAS Data Maker in the Snowflake Marketplace and streamlining how data scientists can access synthetic data for their initiatives."

Using the combined capabilities of Snowflake Native App Framework and Snowpark Container Services (integration in public preview), developers can build sophisticated applications that run on a range of configurable hardware options, including GPUs, distribute and monetize them on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within their customers' Snowflake accounts, without requiring data movement. To learn more about SAS Data Maker on Snowflake Marketplace, click here .

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2024 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Georgie Blackerby

[email protected]

919-531-1674

www.sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS