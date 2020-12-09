SAS Cargo Extends Partnership with Unisys for Digital Air Cargo Booking, Dynamic Pricing and Tracking

COPENHAGEN and BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS Cargo Group A/S and Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) have extended their partnership with the carrier now offering its air freight services through Unisys' Cargo Portal platform. Cargo Portal is one of the world's most popular multi-carrier air cargo booking portals, processing more than one million bookings per year and providing carriers with access to more than 6,000 forwarders and shippers worldwide.

Signed in the third quarter, SAS Cargo's services are now available to book via Unisys' Cargo Portal platform, which is fully integrated with Unisys Cargo Core application, to ensure seamless freight management across all channels. Cargo Portal complements SAS Cargo's existing systems to support increased online demand for its services, reach customers in new markets and generate higher volumes of self-service bookings.

Leif Rasmussen, president and chief executive officer, SAS Cargo, said, "Our partnership with Unisys supports our dedication to digital-first services. Our objective is to drive the digital transformation of air cargo by making it easier to do business and deliver a first-class customer experience. Unisys helps us with this objective and the portal will increase SAS Cargo's visibility to customers with booking needs. We are extremely excited about leveraging the Cargo Portal community, reaching new clients and growing our self-service booking quota."

Cargo Portal's 'Search Availability and Pricing' capability gives SAS Cargo real-time visibility of its capacity and prices for specific flights that users are booking against – dynamic pricing optimizes capacity usage and flight profitability by processing freight dimensions during booking.

"Unisys has supported SAS Cargo since 2003 and we look forward to expanding its digital capabilities with Cargo Portal to meet the requirements of forwarders and shippers quickly and easily," said Bill Brown, vice president and general manager, Unisys EMEA. "Cargo Portal provides the opportunity to address new revenue streams and provide a great user experience by simplifying the booking and freight management process."

Cargo Portal brings together a global ecosystem of forwarders, sales agents, handlers and some of the world's largest cargo carriers. The service is free to use for all forwarders and shippers and provides instant access to multiple carriers to perform one-stop searches, check dynamic pricing, make and manage bookings, track shipments and handle freight claims, amongst other carrier services, securely via any device.

Unisys has more than 55 years of experience providing innovative IT solutions to the travel and transportation industry. Nine of the top 10 airlines depend on Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys travel and transportation offerings, please click here.

About SAS Cargo Group A/S

SAS Cargo Group A/S is the cargo and logistics branch of SAS, Scandinavian Airlines. Having managed the cargo capacity on the entire SAS network since its foundation in 1946, SAS Cargo was established as an independent and wholly owned subsidiary to SAS in 2001. SAS Cargo is the leading air cargo carrier to, from and within Scandinavia, offering cargo capacity between its three main hubs (Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm) and 125 destinations in Europe, the US and Asia as well as through its extensive trucking network. With its head office placed at Copenhagen Airport, right in the middle of one of Europe's strongest life science clusters – Medicon Valley – the safe CEIV transportation of temperature sensitive products has always been a top priority for SAS Cargo. SAS Cargo is rated amongst the very top in IATA's iQ quality ratings. The SAS Cargo vision is: We Make Air Freight Easier.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 1209/9804

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation