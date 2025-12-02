SAS' leading decision intelligence capabilities now on Microsoft Fabric

SAS Decision Builder enables customers to deliver AI-powered insights and actions using enterprise data stored within Microsoft Fabric

CARY, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global leader in data and AI, has made SAS® Decision Builder, a cloud-based decision intelligence solution, generally available on Microsoft Fabric.

What it is:

SAS Decision Builder on Microsoft Fabric, now generally available, brings SAS' leading intelligent decisioning capabilities to Fabric customers, letting them easily combine multiple AI models, rules and procedural logic into a composite AI workflow to scale and collaborate across workplaces.

SAS Decision Builder provides a flexible experience that helps users make the most out of their data and AI investments. Post this SAS Decision Builder, a cloud-based decision intelligence solution, is now generally available on Microsoft Fabric.

"SAS Decision Builder introduces a decision intelligence solution to Microsoft Fabric at a time when customers are looking to their data to help them make confident, trustworthy decisions," said Kathy Lange, AI Software Research Director at IDC. "SAS' proven expertise in this area makes them uniquely suited to deliver the technology – and answers – users seek."

What it does:

With the SAS Decision Builder workload on Microsoft Fabric, users can:

Access decision flows, design business logic in an accessible low-code editor and use advanced analytics like machine learning, forecasting optimization and more, combined with the power of large language models to manage and complete the decisioning lifecycle.

Utilize key capabilities from Microsoft Fabric, including Power BI, for reporting or other tools in concert with SAS Decision Builder, securely within Fabric.

Use enterprise data stored in Microsoft OneLake (Fabric's unified data lake) to test, refine and make decisions with SAS Decision Builder, all within the Fabric platform.

Track data flows and monitor how decisions are reached with clear visibility from built-in governance features.

Use automation to deploy decisions quickly using scalable containers for cross-industry use cases that require either batch or real-time decisioning.

"Our deep integration with Microsoft Fabric helps customers bring their AI models into production to make real-time decisions that have an actual impact on their business and bottom line," said Shadi Shahin, Vice President of Product Strategy at SAS. "From financial services to manufacturing and beyond, SAS Decision Builder on Microsoft Fabric provides a flexible experience that helps users make the most out of their data and AI investments."

"SAS Decision Builder will give our Microsoft Fabric customers a powerful, seamless way to connect with their lakehouse data to build, test, govern and drive smarter, faster business decisions," said Tamás Bosznay, Principal Consultant at Katalyze Data. "As a solution-focused company, we're proud to partner with leaders like SAS to deliver dependable, long-term value to our shared customers."

Why it matters:

As customers work to get AI models into production, SAS Decision Builder helps solve this critical last-mile problem by streamlining the analytics lifecycle and enabling business analysts and domain experts to design, integrate and deploy models and decisions.

"Microsoft Fabric was designed as an open, extensible platform so partners can bring differentiated capabilities to data customers already managed in OneLake. With SAS Decision Builder now generally available on Microsoft Fabric, organizations can orchestrate models, rules and LLM‑powered logic in a low‑code experience—then operationalize trustworthy, governed decisions across their Fabric workspaces in real time or batch, accelerating the 'last mile' from analytics to action," said Dipti Borkar, Vice President & GM, Microsoft OneLake and Fabric Ecosystem.

Explore SAS Decision Builder on Microsoft Fabric and start making better, faster decisions today.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2024 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Georgie Blackerby

[email protected]

919-531-1674

www.sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS