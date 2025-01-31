SAS names Global Partner Award winners

SAS Partners empower customers with leading data and AI solutions

CARY, N.C., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a leader in data and AI, recently shared the winners of its 2025 Global Partner Awards. The annual awards celebrate SAS Partners who have shown impressive growth and dedication with SAS, leveraging the capabilities of technologies like SAS® Viya®, SAS' cloud-native data and AI platform, to grow their business and deliver results across industries.

"We're always looking for ways to improve and streamline the partner experience so SAS Partners can collaborate, innovate and deliver impactful results for customers more easily than ever," said John Carey, Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. "Congratulations to our 2025 winners on their achievements. I am beyond grateful to all our partners for their dedication over this past year and look forward to celebrating even more partners in the years to come."

The 2025 SAS Global Partner Award winners are:

Global Systems Integrator (GSI) Partners

Global GSI Partner of the Year: Deloitte Americas GSI Partner of the Year: EY EME-AP GSI Partner of the Year: Accenture Europe GSI Partner of the Year: Deloitte 2025 GSI Business Impact Award: KPMG



Solution Provider Partners

Global Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Katalyze Data North America Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Pinnacle Solutions Latin America Solution Provider Partner of the Year: T.O. Brasil Western Europe Solution Provider Partner of the Year: OCS Consulting Northern Europe Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Katalyze Data Central and Eastern Europe Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Amplio APJ Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Woodpecker META Solution Provider Partner of the Year: Linktera



Service Provider Partners

EMEA Service Provider Partner of the Year: APPC

APJ Service Provider Partner of the Year: Zencos Australia

Technology and Cloud Partners

Global Technology Partner of the Year: Intel 2025 Technology Business Impact Award: Red Hat

Global Cloud Partner of the Year: Microsoft Americas Cloud Partner of the Year: Microsoft EMEA-AP Cloud Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)



