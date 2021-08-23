SAS presents traffic program for the fall

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS increases the flights between the Scandinavian capitals and important destinations in its network to further improve connectivity for travelers. SAS will now be serving all its domestic destinations in Norway and Sweden when the Arlanda-Sundsvall route is reopened in September. In addition, the number of flights to important destinations for travelers in Europe will increase.

The rising interest in weekend trips and city breaks to European cities makes SAS resume its routes to Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, Krakow and Prague. There is also an increasing number of flights to warmer Mediterranean destinations in southern Europe and the Canary Islands to meet the growing demand from holidaymakers.

SAS will be flying more direct routes from the Scandinavian capitals to several US destinations from September onwards and will also be present in Asia on routes from Copenhagen to Tokyo and Shanghai.

The full list of SAS destinations for fall 2021 can be found at the bottom of this press release.

SAS Flexible options

SAS has introduced more flexible rebooking options to make things easier for the customers. Read more about SAS Flexible Booking.

SAS Safe travel

SAS has introduced a range of measures and procedures to ensure safe air travel during the pandemic. To make it easier for SAS travelers, SAS has developed a digital platform, SAS Travel Ready Center, where travelers can prepare for their travel, check out entry restrictions and requirements for travel.

SAS new fleet with reduced emissions

SAS continues to bring in new and fuel-efficient aircraft and has one of Europe's most modern fleets. The new aircraft have 15–30% lower fuel consumption, compared with the aircraft they replace. The new state-of-the-art aircraft will give SAS customers a more pleasant, comfortable and sustainable way of traveling.

SAS Route offering Fall 2021

Stockholm Copenhagen Oslo Bergen Gothenburg Aalborg Alta Alicante Kalmar Aarhus Aalborg Copenhagen Kiruna Faroe Islands Aarhus Oslo Luleå Bergen Bardufoss Stavanger Malmö Gothenburg Bergen Stockholm Ronneby Oslo Billund Trondheim Skellefteå Stavanger Bodø Ålesund Sundsvall Stockholm Copenhagen

Umeå Trondheim Harstad/Narvik Kristiansand Visby Aberdeen Haugesund Alicante Ängelholm Alicante Kirkenes Oslo Östersund Amsterdam Kristiansand

Alicante Athens Lakselv Stavanger Amsterdam Barcelona Longyearbyen Aberdeen Athens Berlin Molde Alicante Barcelona Bologna Stavanger Bergen Bergen Boston Stockholm Copenhagen Berlin Brussels Tromsø Oslo Billund Chania Trondheim Trondheim Brussels Chicago Ålesund Ålesund Copenhagen Dublin Alicante

Dublin Dusseldorf Amsterdam Trondheim Dusseldorf Faro Athens Alicante Edinburgh Florence Barcelona Bergen Faro Frankfurt Berlin Bodø Frankfurt Gazipasa Brussels Copenhagen Gazipasa Gdansk Chania Oslo Helsinki Geneva Dublin Stockholm Krakow Hamburg Dusseldorf Tromsø Larnaca Helsinki Faro Ålesund Las Palmas Krakow Frankfurt

Lisbon Larnaca Gazipasa

London Las Palmas Gdansk

Malaga London Kyiv

Malta Los Angeles Las Palmas

Manchester Malaga London

Miami Manchester Malaga

Milan Miami Manchester

Napels Milan Miami

New York Munich Milan

Nice Napels New York

Oslo New York Nice

Palma de Mallorca Nice Palma de Mallorca

Paris Palma de Mallorca Paris

Prague Paris Reykjavik

Rome Reykjavik Rome

Split Rome Split

Tallinn San Francisco



Tenerife Shanghai



Thessaloniki Split



Trondheim Tenerife



Vilnius Tokyo





Venice



Gothenburg Vilnius



Alicante Warsaw



Copenhagen Washington DC



Faro Zurich



Las Palmas





Malaga







For more information, please contact:

SAS Press Office, phn +46 8 797 2944

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sas/r/sas-presents-traffic-program-for-the-fall,c3401025

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/290/3401025/1457239.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/sas/i/europa-amsterdam-shutterstock-279532535-korr,c2946331 Europa amsterdam shutterstock 279532535 korr https://news.cision.com/sas/i/bi3706-rgb-sas-neo-bild-3-2019,c2946332 Bi3706 rgb SAS Neo Bild 3 2019

SOURCE SAS