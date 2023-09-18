SAS Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

News provided by

SAS

18 Sep, 2023, 13:23 ET

SAS and Snowflake provide marketers with the tools to transform marketing in a digital-first era  

CARY, N.C., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI, Analytics and MarTech leader SAS has been recognized as an AI & Machine Learning leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Continue Reading
SAS is a leader in AI & Machine Learning in Snowflake's latest report.
SAS is a leader in AI & Machine Learning in Snowflake's latest report.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best of breed partner solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing the usage patterns of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of AdTech and MarTech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI.

The ten categories include:

  • Analytics & Data Capture
  • Enrichment
  • Identity & Activation
    • Identity & Onboarders
    • Customer Data Activation
    • Advertising Platforms
  • Measurement & Attribution
  • Integration & Modeling
  • Business Intelligence
  • AI & Machine Learning
  • Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"SAS has long been recognized as a leader in the advanced analytics and MarTech space," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Recognizing SAS as a leader in the AI & Machine Learning category of our report highlights the fact that our joint customers recognize the value in leveraging SAS technologies to make the most of their customer data in Snowflake, generating insights and ultimately scaling marketing use cases across organizations more efficiently."

SAS was identified in Snowflake's report as a leader in the AI & Machine Learning category for seamlessly activating insights with advanced segmentation and audience creation to deliver personalized, omni-channel customer journeys.

"We are thrilled to be identified as a leader in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report," said Mike Blanchard, Vice President of SAS Customer Intelligence. "Our partnership with Snowflake provides marketers with a seamless end-to-end MarTech stack, covering everything from developing advanced analytics to orchestrating journeys and activating insights. We look forward to continuing to help our joint customers build world-class marketing organizations by combining SAS' industry leading analytics and marketing solutions with the Snowflake Data Cloud – a powerful and flexible cloud data platform."     

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

Learn more about SAS® MarTech solutions.

About SAS
SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2023 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:
Angela Lipscomb
[email protected]
919-531-2525
sas.com/news 

Editorial Contact:
Georgie Blackerby
[email protected]
919-531-1674
www.sas.com/news 

SOURCE SAS

Also from this source

SAS Hackathon winner predicts and mitigates Jakarta flooding

SAS doubles down on partner strategy to supercharge future growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.