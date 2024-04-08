SAS recognized on the first-ever CRN AI 100 List

SAS' powerful AI solutions and partner ecosystem earned a spot on the new list

CARY, N.C., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a leader in data and AI, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , on the inaugural 2024 AI 100 list in the AI for Data and Analytics category.

This list spotlights vendors at the forefront of the AI revolution with offerings in areas such as cloud, data center and edge, software, analytics and cybersecurity. The commitment to innovation leadership among the 2024 AI 100 honorees empowers the IT channel to build out their own groundbreaking AI tech stacks as well as create the cutting-edge AI-based solutions customers need.

SAS and its partners help customers solve their most pressing problems with AI-powered analytics.

With an expansive suite of data and AI solutions, SAS helps customers solve their most pressing problems with AI-powered analytics. Many of these solutions are available for SAS' vibrant solution provider network to deliver to their own customers, including SAS® Viya®, SAS' cloud-based data and AI platform.

"Our partners – and their customers – are looking for AI solutions that can help them drive real value and growth for their businesses," said John Carey, Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. "This is what SAS delivers for partners across industries and around the world. Not only are our partners growing their business alongside us, but they're doing it with data and AI solutions they and their clients can trust."

CRN is launching the AI 100 list at a critical time in the IT market as solution providers are now making critical investments in their AI portfolios that will drive unprecedented opportunities and growth in 2024 and beyond.

Selected by a panel of CRN editors, vendors on the AI 100 list are recognized for the strength of their AI portfolios, commitment to innovation, and ability to support IT channel partners as they bring AI solutions to life.

"We are thrilled to honor the technology vendors on the 2024 AI 100 list for their commitment to advancing artificial intelligence solutions in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each company on the list earned their spot because of their dedication to helping channel partners build innovative AI solutions that transform customers and empower success. We look forward to seeing how they contribute to AI excellence in the channel going forward."

The 2024 CRN AI 100 list will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/AI100 beginning April 8, 2024.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

