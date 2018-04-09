SAS recognizes global partner innovation and collaboration

"In today's complex and fast-changing environment, effective collaboration between SAS and our partners is making the difference for our clients," said Russ Cobb, Senior Vice President for Growth and Business Operations at SAS. "Our growth is directly linked to our ability to team with partners in traditional and new ways, and we remain committed to our mutual success."

A robust partner community is critical to address the growing customer demand for evolving analytics solutions and delivery models. This is underscored by an increasing need for cloud solutions by midmarket customers with a desire to purchase through trusted local partners. SAS' strong partner program of consulting firms, resellers, OEMs and managed analytic service providers continues to help customers implement SAS technology in the way that best fits their individual needs to solve their most complex business problems.

At the event, the following partners were honored:

Global Partner of the Year – Deloitte

Deloitte delivered on a wide variety of strategic risk and regulatory initiatives, helping drive 60 percent year-to-year growth in its SAS business. Deloitte is a SAS business partner and global systems integrator for a variety of risk management, regulatory/IFRS, data management, data science and visualization initiatives, enabling the partner to build dedicated communities of practice around SAS. Deloitte also was recognized as the regional partner of the year for Canada and Latin America and the sub-regional partner of the year for the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Channel Partner of the Year – ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

Japanese systems integrator ITOCHU Techno-Solutions more than doubled its year-to-year SAS business (126 percent) with significant successes in financial services and manufacturing sectors. ITOCHU, Japan's largest systems integrator, also invested in training for its employees and significantly increased its SAS credentialed professionals.

Excellence in Innovation – Ernst & Young

Ernst & Young was recognized for innovation around its platform-based Trade Risk and Compliance Kit (TRACK), which is the first automated risk scoring engine introduced to the trade finance space. Using advanced SAS Analytics, TRACK detects suspicious trade transactions activity that is indicative of money laundering, sanctions hits, military and dual use goods, boycott activity and more. It then assigns an overall risk score to the transaction, which will ultimately determine whether the case is escalated for further review or cleared to proceed. This eliminates manual subjective searches on significant amounts and multiple sets of unstructured data. The success of TRACK lies in the statistical methods that will link customer and transaction data over time, establish customer networks and detect anomalies in a trade transaction.

SAS recognized the following organizations as Regional Partners of the Year:

Asia Pacific : KPMG

: KPMG Canada / Latin America : Deloitte

/ : Deloitte North and West EMEA ( Europe , Middle East , Africa ): Capgemini

, , ): Capgemini South and East EMEA ( Europe , Middle East , Africa ): Innova-TSN

, , ): Innova-TSN United States : CoreCompete

Additionally, 15 sub-regional partners were recognized globally for their contributions. They included Accenture, Analytical View, Business & Decisions, Connected Analytics, Facts Consulting, Glowbyte, Kolon Benit, Maxtera, Novipro, Pinnacle Solutions, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Target Reply, Tieto and Wipro.

This awards program is part of continued efforts to recognize partners' return on investment in SAS. In fact, more partners are capitalizing on the new training and credentials program to deepen their SAS skills. In 2017, nearly 1,900 additional partner personnel across 55 partner organizations earned badges in core competencies or specialization areas.

Today's announcement was made at SAS Global Forum, the world's largest analytics conference, with more than 30,000 business and IT users of SAS software participating on-site and online.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2018 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sas-recognizes-global-partner-innovation-and-collaboration-300626239.html

SOURCE SAS

Related Links

https://www.sas.com

