SAS reseller EIS wins spot on $500M DOJ analytics blanket purchase agreement

Through the establishment of the five-year BPA, DOJ is seeking support for a full range of data preparation and analysis needs across the department. Previously, the DOJ had entered into an exclusive arrangement with a single vendor. The new BPA is meant to open competition for DOJ analytics needs to more firms and address deficiencies in the legacy solution.

The prime contractor for the multi-award contract is Executive Information Systems (EIS), an exclusive GSA reseller of SAS® Analytics software and services. SAS serves as the lead subcontractor alongside a team of technology leaders that includes consulting firm Deloitte; Four Points Technology, an AWS provider; and Babel Street, a software company that helps users discover information regardless of language or location.

"SAS is delighted to be assisting DOJ in this area," said Grant Brooks, Vice President for US Government at SAS. "Fighting terrorism, financial crime, health care fraud and the opioid crisis has become more data-intensive than ever. SAS' experience in law enforcement analytics will help agents, analysts and US attorneys make better and faster decisions to advance complex investigations and cases and make our country safer."

The EIS-led team will support DOJ requirements associated with complex investigations that require sophisticated and specialized IT tools able to conduct metadata analysis and the integration of large volumes of data from multiple sources. The data analytics solutions and services will be available to all stakeholders across the DOJ including the FBI; Federal Bureau of Prisons; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Drug Enforcement Administration, among others.

"SAS advanced analytics, combined with Deloitte's reputation in consulting services, AWS's world-class cloud infrastructure and Babel Street's leadership in the emerging area of open source analytics, will enable our team to provide unparalleled value to the Department of Justice," said Charles Mathews, CEO of EIS. "By assembling a team of IT leaders for this contract, DOJ reduces data risks associated with vendor lock-in and gains unique access to a broad range of proven data analytics technologies that can be rapidly implemented with minimal customization."

Used in all 15 US federal executive departments, SAS is a leader in providing advanced analytics solutions across the entire spectrum of global fraud, security and intelligence including investigations management, entity extraction and resolution, anti-money laundering, cyber security, insider-threat, health care fraud, text analytics, digital forensics, computer vision and artificial intelligence.

About Executive Information Systems (EIS)

Executive Information Systems (EIS) is the preferred government reseller partner for SAS, offering software products, maintenance, and services. EIS provides outbound and inbound sales, business development, contract management, and back office functions to support office sales.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2019 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Trent Smith

Trent.Smith@sas.com

919-531-4726

sas.com/news



SOURCE SAS

Related Links

http://www.sas.com

