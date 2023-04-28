SASOL ISSUES US DOLLAR SENIOR NOTES

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (EXCEPT TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

JOHANNESBURG, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol Limited is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Sasol Financing USA LLC (the Issuer) has priced an offering of US$-denominated, Rule 144A / Regulation S notes, being US$1 000 million of notes due 2029 (the Notes). The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.750% per annum. The orderbook peaked above US$2,3 billion, which represents an oversubscription of more than 2,3 times.

The Notes will be general unsecured obligations of the Issuer and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Sasol Limited. The offering is expected to close on 3 May 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The proceeds of the offering will be used for repayment of existing indebtedness, and general corporate purposes.

"This successful placement is another important step in pro-actively managing our balance sheet and maintaining a strong liquidity position. As a result of this transaction we have now fully pre-funded our March 2024 bond maturity, and this follows the recent extension of our US dollar loan maturity to 2028," said Hanré Rossouw, Chief Financial Officer, Sasol Limited.

Citigroup and SMBC Nikko acted as Joint Global Coordinators. IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Mizuho Securities, MUFG, Standard Chartered Bank acted as Joint Bookrunners.

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations,

Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations Officer

Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929

[email protected]

