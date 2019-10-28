Sasol Limited: Appointment of Executive Director, Resignation of Company Secretary and Appointment of Acting Company Secretary

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the Director and management changes referred to in our financial results announcement earlier today, the Board is pleased to also announce the appointment of Mr V D Kahla as an Executive Director of Sasol with effect from 1 November 2019. Mr Kahla joined Sasol in 2011 and serves as the Executive Vice President: Advisory, Assurance and Supply Chain and Company Secretary. Prior to joining Sasol, Mr Kahla served on the Group Executive Committee of Transnet from 2004 to 2010, after serving on the Africa Executive Committee of Standard Bank. Mr Kahla chairs the Council of Rhodes University and previously served on the Audit Committee of the South African Revenue Service. Mr Kahla holds BA and LLB degrees.

Pursuant to his appointment as an Executive Director, Mr Kahla resigned as Company Secretary of Sasol with effect from 1 November 2019. Ms MML Mokoka, currently Senior Vice President: Governance, Compliance and Ethics of Sasol and Company Secretary of Sasol South Africa Limited, has been appointed as Acting Company Secretary of Sasol with effect from 1 November 2019, until the Board fills this vacancy. Prior to joining Sasol, Ms Mokoka was the Group Company Secretary of Gold Fields Limited. She has extensive company secretariat experience, having also worked in multinational organisations such as MTN, Standard Bank and Tongaat Hulett. Ms Mokoka is an admitted attorney and holds BJuris and LLB degrees. The Board is of the view that Ms Mokoka has the necessary expertise and experience to act in this role, in accordance with the JSE Limited Listing Requirements.

Dr MSV Gantsho, the Chairman of the Board said: "On behalf of the Board, and in my own name, I welcome our new Executive Director, Mr Kahla, who brings a wealth of experience to the Sasol Board. We look forward to his contribution in this new role."

Dr Gantsho added: "We are grateful that Ms Mokoka has agreed to assume, on an acting basis, the role of Company Secretary of Sasol, until a permanent appointment is made. We wish Mr Kahla and Ms Mokoka well in their new roles."

