Sass Magazine Hosts First-Ever Karaoke Night During July Girls Nite Out Release Party

FREDERICK, Md., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sass Magazine is turning up the volume on its signature Girls Nite Out event with its first-ever karaoke night in celebration of the release of the July BODY Issue.

The ticketed event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Sandbox Brewhouse in Frederick, Maryland.

Sass Magazine July Girls Night Out

Girls Nite Out, also known as GNO, is Sass Magazine's recurring release party series held throughout the year to celebrate each new issue of the publication. The events bring together readers, local women, business owners, creatives and community members for an approachable night out centered on connection, celebration and support for local businesses.

For the first time, the July Girls Nite Out will add karaoke to the experience, giving attendees the opportunity to sing, cheer on friends or simply enjoy a lively night out with the Sass Magazine team.

The event celebrates the release of Sass Magazine's July BODY Issue, which highlights health, fitness and wellness through a local lens, including stories and features connected to the community members and local businesses shaping wellness in the Frederick region.

Event Details

What: Sass Magazine July Girls Nite Out and Karaoke Night

When: Tuesday, July 14, 2026, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Sandbox Brewhouse, Frederick, Maryland

Tickets: https://sassmagazine.com/event/july-gno-karaoke-night/

Attendees can expect an evening of mingling, magazine celebration and karaoke, with a cash/card bar and food truck available on site. Each ticket includes admission to the event, one featured drink and a print copy of the newest BODY Issue.

The event is sponsored by Elevate Your Wellness and Alazzo Med Spa, dedicated to giving women confidence and helping them live happier, healthier lives. Their support helps make Sass Magazine's July Girls Nite Out and first-ever Karaoke Night possible while connecting their brand with the local Sass community.

Businesses interested in getting in front of the Sass community through event sponsorship opportunities may contact [email protected].

Sass Magazine's Girls Nite Out events are designed to give readers and community members a real-life way to connect beyond the page. From issue release parties to workshops, business events and community gatherings, Sass continues to create spaces where women can meet, celebrate and support one another.

About Sass Magazine

Sass Magazine is a women's lifestyle publication headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, highlighting bold stories, career inspiration, and real-life community connections. Over the past decade, Sass has elevated women's voices across business, fashion, wellness, and everyday life through a strong local lens and an unapologetically confident tone.

A digital version of the current issue is available at SassMagazine.com/currentissue. Sass Magazine is also available through mailed print subscriptions via Patreon at Patreon.com/SassMagazine, where subscribers receive each issue delivered to their door along with perks such as discounted event tickets, VIP invitations, and additional exclusive content and resources.

https://sassmagazine.com

Instagram: @sassmagazine | Facebook: facebook.com/sassmagazine

SOURCE Sass Magazine