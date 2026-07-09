Sass Magazine Releases First-Ever BODY Issue Celebrating Strength, Wellness and Women's Health

FREDERICK, Md., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sass Magazine has released its July/August 2026 BODY Issue, the publication's first edition dedicated to women's health, fitness, wellness and body-centered storytelling.

"There's something powerful about the word body," said founder and publisher Kim Dow. "It holds so much — strength, survival, change, healing, movement and identity. And yet, for so many women, it also holds pressure."

Sass Magazine, The Body Issue

Dow says that tension helped shape the direction of the issue, which explores the body through a fuller lens: what it carries, how it changes and how women learn to reconnect with themselves through health, movement, care and community.

The July/August BODY Issue features "Women to Watch: The Work of Survival," a cover package highlighting Carleah Summers, founder of Andrea's House, Jennifer Shoemaker, owner of A Mountain Path, and Ashley Baker, also known as Ash The Artist, who share personal stories of unexpected health challenges, diagnosis, treatment and resilience.

Inside the issue, readers will also find features on body positivity, expert advice on women's hair loss, a perimenopause symptoms checklist, a guide on pelvic health, workout trends, summer smoothie recipes and adventure tourism. The issue also highlights local women and businesses shaping the health and fitness community, including Sass Magazine's 2026 Top Women in Health & Fitness and a Health & Fitness Business Directory.

"As someone who grew up dancing, I spent most of my life deeply connected to my body," Dow said. "Dance taught me awareness, discipline, movement and how to fuel myself well. It gave me strength and a real appreciation for what my body could do."

Dow says that background gave her a deep appreciation for strength and capability, while also showing her the pressure many women face around appearance, aging and unrealistic body standards.

The BODY Issue also includes business spotlights on NeuEve and Club Pilates South Frederick, along with wellness-focused resources designed to educate and empower readers. The issue notes that its health-related content is meant to inform, not diagnose, and encourages readers to speak with a doctor or health care provider about symptoms, concerns or treatment options.

In addition to the print and digital issue, Sass Magazine continues to offer expanded content for Sass Insider subscribers, including bonus resources, behind-the-scenes interviews, fitness studio discounts, curated workout playlists and additional conversations through its Beyond the Byline series, exclusive to Sass Insiders.

"Here's to feeling stronger, wiser and more connected to ourselves — inside and out," Dow wrote.

A digital version of the BODY Issue is available at sassmagazine.com/currentissue. Sass Magazine is also available as a mailed print subscription through Patreon at patreon.com/sassmagazine, where subscribers receive each issue delivered to their door along with perks such as event discounts, VIP invitations and additional exclusive content and resources.

About Sass Magazine

Sass Magazine is a women's lifestyle publication based in Frederick, Maryland, highlighting bold stories, career inspiration and real-life community connections. Since its founding, Sass has elevated women's voices across business, fashion, health and everyday life through a strong local lens and an unapologetically confident tone.

https://sassmagazine.com

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SOURCE Sass Magazine