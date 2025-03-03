SATELLAI Unveils First-Ever Satellite-Powered Pet Tracker at MWC 2025

The Latest in Pet Technology Revolutionizes Animal Safety with Always-Connected Tracking, AI Health Monitoring, and Solar Charging

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SATELLAI , an innovator in AI-integrated pet technology, is making its European debut at MWC 2025 with the launch of the SATELLAI Tracker, the world's first always-connected pet tracker powered by satellite technology. Designed for pet owners who explore off-the-grid locations, it ensures pets stay safe and connected anywhere on Earth.

Unmatched Connectivity—Wherever Adventure Takes You

image

Equipped with the Qualcomm® 9205S Modem, the SATELLAI Tracker introduces unparalleled global positioning accuracy and connectivity. This breakthrough pet tracker operates via multiple satellite positioning systems (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS) and connects through 680+ networks in 180+ countries, offering pet owners pinpoint location tracking even in remote wilderness, mountains, and dense forests—far beyond the reach of traditional cellular networks.

By leveraging Skylo's satellite communication service, SATELLAI extends its network reach, providing uninterrupted connectivity even in the most rugged environments.

Solar Charging for Limitless Outdoor Use

Engineered for outdoor adventurers and working dogs, the SATELLAI Tracker features integrated solar charging, extending battery life up to seven days. Its high-efficiency solar panel continuously replenishes power, reducing the need for frequent recharging and ensuring consistent operation.

AI-Driven Health Monitoring and Intelligent Insights

More than a tracker, SATELLAI uses AI to monitor activity patterns, detect irregular behaviors, and deliver personalized health insights via its mobile app. Supporting multiple pets and users, it ensures seamless management for multi-animal households.

Built for Adventure—Rugged, Durable, and Waterproof

Designed for extreme conditions, the SATELLAI Tracker is IP68-rated waterproof and dustproof, ensuring reliability in harsh weather, tough terrains, and wet environments.

Experience SATELLAI at MWC 2025

See the SATELLAI Tracker at MWC 2025, Qualcomm booth #3E10, Hall 3.

The SATELLAI Tracker will be available for purchase in June 2025.

For more information, visit https://satellai.com/ .

About SATELLAI

SATELLAI enhances pet safety, health, and happiness with innovative technology. Founded by pet lovers, the company creates smart collars and trackers to prevent loss, injury, and health issues. With more advancements ahead, SATELLAI brings peace of mind to pet owners worldwide.

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

