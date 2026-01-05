SATELLAI Unveils the Future of Pet Well-Being at CES: The World's First Multimodal AI for Pets, Onboard the All-New SATELLAI Collar Go

The first holistic "Digital Twin" for pets is coming soon, combining predictive health insights with affordable, ruggedized GPS hardware.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SATELLAI, a pioneering force in AI-integrated pet technology, unveiled Petsense™ AI at CES, a unified multimodal pet data model that transforms raw biometrics into meaningful insights. This generational software leap will soon be available as a free update for all SATELLAI devices, including the powerful yet affordable SATELLAI Collar Go, which is also debuting at CES.

"With Petsense™ AI, we're bringing technologies that were once confined to clinical research labs, such as proactive disease forecasting, personalized health assessments, and digital twin modeling, directly to pet owners," said Mark Mao, Founder and CEO of SATELLAI. "Thanks to multimodal fusion modeling, we can now detect abnormal behaviors and predict adverse health outcomes earlier than ever before, which we hope will unlock longer, healthier, and happier lives for SATELLAI-wearing pets across the globe."

Your Pet's New "Digital Twin"

Petsense™ AI is designed to bring together all available data from SATELLAI's wearables to create a powerful, holistic digital health profile for dogs (and coming later in 2026, cats as well). Petsense™ AI works behind the scenes to analyze:

Behavioral signals: Activity levels, sleep quality, and movement patterns.

Environmental conditions: Temperature and location.

Health and wellness: Always-on comparison against general breed/age characteristics to detect diseases early and predict progression.

Enhanced by Advanced Large-Model Intelligence

The data processing of Petsense™ is augmented by a RAG-powered (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) knowledge engine. This allows owners to query the app in plain English.

"With Petsense™, you can finally tell how your pet is feeling in real-time, insights that we know pet owners have likely been dying to have for years," continued Mao.

Users can ask questions such as:

"How is my pet doing today?" Instant answers to all health concerns, including open-ended queries like the one above

"Is my pet acting normally for their age/breed?" Clear, data-backed assessments of a pet's daily condition, compared to other dogs with a similar profile

"What's the best dog food for my pet?" Interactive, breed-specific guidance for care and nutrition.

All features are backed by an industry-leading privacy guarantee, with data stored securely within AWS and managed in full compliance with GDPR regulations.

Introducing SATELLAI Collar Go

To deliver these AI capabilities to a broader audience, SATELLAI is also announcing at CES the U.S. launch of the SATELLAI Collar Go.

Available for purchase today, the Collar Go is built for adventure and affordability. It brings advanced connectivity and AI-powered health support to pet owners without a premium price tag.

Collar Go Key Features:

15-Day Battery Life: A massive leap in longevity for GPS wearables.

Rugged Design: IP68 waterproof-rated with a built-in Starlight and audio cues for locating pets in the dark.

Precision Tracking: Accurate, real-time GPS location tracking globally with unlimited historical data and "Safe Zone" escape alerts.

AI Coach: The hardware natively supports the Petsense™ AI platform, delivering activity analysis and tailored care recommendations.

Pricing and Availability

Petsense™ AI (Version 1.0) will roll out across the SATELLAI ecosystem over the next few weeks as a free update for companion apps. Future updates will include seamless integration with pet insurance providers and veterinary ecosystems.

The SATELLAI Collar Go will be priced at $79.99, with a limited-time 15% launch discount.

About SATELLAI

Redefining Pet Wellbeing through Satellite Tracking and Advanced AI

Born from love and loss, SATELLAI was created by pet lovers who believe no one should ever lose a furry family member again. With AI for understanding and satellite technology for protection, we go beyond tracking — understanding every bark, beat, and breath to reveal insights that truly matter.

As a proud member of the American Pet Products Association and winner of the LUXlife Pet Products and Services Award, SATELLAI partners with world leaders like Qualcomm and AWS to bring intelligent pet care to life.

Our award-winning products — including the SATELLAI Tracker and SATELLAI Collar Go, recognized by Newsweek, SlashGear, and other well-known outlets — are just the beginning. With each innovation, we move closer to a world where technology helps people connect with and understand their pets like never before.

Because while others track locations, we decode lives.

For more information, visit https://satellai.com.

