SATELLAI Unveils Smart Tracker and Collar, the World's First Satellite and AI-Driven Pet Wearables during CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SATELLAI, an innovator in AI-integrated pet solutions, showcased its SATELLAI Tracker and SATELLAI Collar at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. With reliable satellite tracking support, advanced AI features, virtual boundaries, and detailed activity monitoring, these products provide convenience for dog families that enjoy immersing in the great outdoors.

SATELLAI Dog Tracker – Solar-Powered with Satellite Communication

SATELLAI unveils satellite and AI-driven tracker and collar

The SATELLAI Tracker is designed for extended outdoor activities like camping and hiking. It features the Qualcomm® 9205S Modem, marking it as the first tracker to use satellite communication for precise tracking. This innovative product will be showcased at the Qualcomm booth at CES.

To enable global connectivity, including in remote areas without terrestrial cellular coverage, the tracker relies on the 3GPP Rel17 5G IoT-NTN satellite system powered by the Qualcomm® MDM9205 Modem and Aware™ platform.

Furthermore, working with Skylo ensures the SATELLAI Tracker works with over 680 global networks across 180+ countries.

Given the unpredictability of adventures, the tracker boasts superior durability and endurance. It includes a solar panel for continuous recharging, allowing for long-term operation, as well as a 7-day battery life on a full charge. The lightweight tracker attaches to a padded harness that won't snag, cause discomfort, or hinder a pet's mobility.

The SATELLAI Smart Dog Collar – For Indoor and Outdoor Use

The SATELLAI Collar redefines boundary control for pet owners by leveraging a dual antenna and a multi-constellation satellite positioning system to deliver precise tracking, even in areas with low connectivity where old generation GPS collars could not work.

Utilizing Mapbox's advanced mapping platform, the collar allows users to manage virtual boundaries with ease, supporting overlapping and nested fences. The collar also supports virtual fencing for areas up to 100,000 acres, letting dogs run freely.

In addition to keeping track of the dog's location, the AI-powered collar provides real-time data on a dog's physical levels. It can offer health suggestions to keep the pet in its best shape, while integrating behavior management options such as vibration and auditory signals.

Designed to keep up with rough playtime, the SATELLAI Collar features an IP68 water and dust resistance rating to withstand rain, mud, or even a short swim.

Whereas competing products last for mere hours, the SATELLAI Collar offers up to 7 days of battery life with just two hours of charging. This means pet owners won't need to cut playtime short to look for a cord.

"Around 10% of all pet dogs will be lost every year in the United States," said Mark Mao, Founder and CEO of SATELLAI. "To make sure that our beloved companions return home safely, the SATELLAI Tracker and the SATELLAI Collar use satellite and AI technologies to accurately relay their positions and status at all times. They're designed to be durable, weather resistant, and comfortable, so your pets will love to wear them, too."

The SATELLAI Tracker and Collar will be available early 2025.

About SATELLAI

SATELLAI is committed to improving pet safety, health, and happiness through technology. Created by a passionate team of pet lovers who have felt the heartbreak of furry family members running away, getting injured, or suddenly developing health problems, SATELLAI endeavors to bridge the gap between pets and people. With the development of innovative collars and trackers, with more on the horizon, SATELLAI provides solutions that bring peace of mind to pet owners around the world.

