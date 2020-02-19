SatisFacts Announces Winners of 2019 National Resident Satisfaction Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SatisFacts Research ( www.SatisFacts.com ), the leading multifamily survey and data provider, today announced the winners of its 2019 SatisFacts National Resident Satisfaction Awards.

The National Resident Satisfaction Awards recognize multifamily management companies and communities across the United States and Canada that provide an extraordinary living experience to their residents, evidenced by superior resident satisfaction and retention rates as measured by SatisFacts Insite® and Annual survey scores.

SatisFacts Insite surveys are completed by residents at different touchpoints within the rental lifecycle including Touring, Move-In, Maintenance, and Pre-Lease Renewal, while Annual surveys evaluate collective experience throughout the year.

National Resident Satisfaction Management Company Awards winners maintained a SatisFacts portfolio score of 4.0 or above (out of 5), based on a minimum of 100 resident Insite or Annual survey completions in 2019. Community winners maintained a score of 4.0 or above (out of 5), with a minimum of 25 Insite or Annual resident survey completions.

"The best multifamily communities and management companies have the most satisfied residents, and SatisFacts is proud to provide the industry with the crucial data that determines which communities and companies have risen to the top," said James Watters, Director of Business Operations at SatisFacts Research. "Congratulations to all 2019 award winners as they continue to provide superior experiences while attracting, retaining, and serving their residents in an operating environment where the status quo is ever higher."

The list of the top 10 Insite and Annual Company winners for 2019 can be viewed at https://www.satisfacts.com/awards/ .

2020: A Landmark Year of New Innovations

This year marks SatisFacts' twentieth year in operation since launching in 2000. After helping more than 3 million units market and measure the resident experience, SatisFacts enters 2020 with several coming new innovations, including the continued roll-out of resident monitoring and marketing platform EXCHANGE, tightened integrations with the ApartmentRatings.com consumer review portal, and new metrics designed to paint an even more complete picture of the resident experience and to increase value for renters and multifamily professionals alike. Additional details about these new innovations will be forthcoming later this year.

About SatisFacts

SatisFacts is the leading provider of resident surveys, focusing on multifamily retention and reputation management. With 20 years of experience serving more than 3 million units nationwide, SatisFacts' surveys provide actionable feedback to help increase resident satisfaction and property management companies' overall bottom lines. To learn more about the services we provide, please visit www.satisfacts.com . SatisFacts is a division of Internet Brands®.

