Satisfi Labs Announces Partnership with NHL Seattle, Unveiling the Seat-Selection Assistant to Support Front Office Staff

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , an AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform, announced today their work with NHL Seattle. The league's 32nd franchise partnered with Satisfi Labs to improve the customer experience for seat selection, as well as to help front office staff handle all incoming questions as the team prepares for their 2021 debut.

Satisfi Labs implemented their Answer Engine in early September 2019 to manage the team's most frequently asked questions. The seat-selection assistant went live in October and helps manage incoming questions from the team's 32,000 season ticket depositors. In addition to addressing general frequently asked questions, NHL Seattle will use the seat-selection assistant to specifically address the seat selection process for thousands of guests.

"Starting out as an expansion franchise, we have a really engaged fanbase so we are excited to be working with Satisfi Labs to stay one step ahead and provide the best possible experience for our depositors," said Todd Humphrey, SVP Digital and Fan Experience. "This solution will help us tremendously and allow us to focus on other growth opportunities before our launch in 2021."

"Working with NHL Seattle as they kick off their start in the league is an honor. With our technology NHL Seattle will be able to manage seat selection for thousands of fans: no small feat," said Don White, CEO and Co-founder of Satisfi Labs. "Our Answer Engine creates a singular hub of knowledge for the team, and will learn over time, helping the NHL Seattle to be more efficient and responsive leading up to their launch."

The Satisfi Labs virtual assistant for the NHL Seattle expansion team is currently available via the web and app, with plans to expand to other guest-friendly platforms.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is an AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform that makes conversation with places possible. Its proprietary Answer Engine enables search for physical locations through conversational AI, allowing places to directly answer customer questions on-demand. The platform takes in structured and unstructured data and makes it AI-ready, allowing the Answer Engine to create expert virtual assistants on the web, mobile, SMS, and voice channels.

