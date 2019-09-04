Satisfi Labs Announces Partnership with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden to use Conversational AI to Reduce Call Volume and Improve the Customer Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs announced today its successful partnership with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, one of the largest mid-sized zoos in the United States and one of South Carolina's leading destination attractions. Satisfi's AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform assists with answering visitors frequently asked questions quickly and accurately and provides a new source of visitor data and insights for Riverbanks' marketing team to re-strategize their offerings and continue to stand out as a top-performing Zoo and attraction.

Riverbanks draws an impressive one million guests annually and has a national reputation as one of America's best zoos. In 2019 Riverbanks was voted a USA Today "10 Best Reader's Choice" Zoo. To accommodate record high attendance, and scale guest experience support, Satisfi Labs implemented a multi-channel AI-powered virtual assistant on the zoo's website and Facebook Messenger. The assistant enables the zoo to communicate with visitors 24/7, helping Riverbanks' decrease the number of frequently asked questions answered by their customer service team with an 18 percent call volume decrease in 2018 , among other benefits. This change allowed staff to refocus on answering high-value membership questions and logistic inquiries quickly and effectively.

"The guest experience is always a top priority for us. We pride ourselves on creating a memorable experience with our guests, and this starts before they ever enter the park on our website and social media channels. We needed a scalable way to ensure we're offering our visitors the service they expect," said Lochlan Wooten, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden CMO. "Our partnership with Satisfi Labs has made an impressive impact on this initiative. Their AI-powered solution has decreased our administrative costs and provided us with new visitor insights to improve our Zoo Business Operations."

"With success comes the need for scale. We've noticed across industries when places see an increase in visitors, staff-led customer service teams struggle to handle the demand. This is why we focus on developing 24/7 solutions to help attraction destinations meet customers' needs," said Don White, CEO and Co-founder of Satisfi Labs. "We're proud to be able to provide a scalable solution that gives back time to Riverbanks' valuable staff allowing them to focus on a frictionless visitor experience."

The AI solution also provides new data sources by showing Riverbanks new insights about their guests. This data allows them to tailor their offerings and communications accordingly.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is an AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform that makes data AI-ready for physical locations. Its AI Knowledge Engine transforms structured and unstructured data to make information accessible and conversational. The platform powers chatbot, app, web and voice touchpoints, helping sports, tourism, entertainment, and hospitality locations improve customer service, discover new customer insights, and increase sales. More information: www.satisfilabs.com.

Media Contact

Christine Connelly

Christine@relativity.ventures

+1 240-751-8150

SOURCE Satisfi Labs

Related Links

http://www.satisfilabs.com

