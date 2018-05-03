Satisfi Labs Expands AI Conversation Platform into Tourism & Attractions

The Satisfi products create engaging visitor experiences and improved customer service for guests who visit these attractions. Each venue has a custom platform that is designed to enable a superior guest experience including ticketing, exhibit details, food and beverage options and more. All of the platforms are location-based so guests are provided answers specifically based on the attraction they are looking to visit.

"Over 375 million people in North America visit theme parks annually and as that number increases, the demand for a seamless experience grows as well," said Don White, CEO and Co-Founder of Satisfi Labs. "The integration of AI and superior tech is integral for parks, museums and other venues to create valuable and successful interactions with guests. We're ecstatic at the enthusiasm our partners have shown for the platform and the high volume of engagement they've seen from visitors."

"We have a wide variety of guests who visit our attractions every day and they are all looking for answers to their questions on different channels," said Mary Phillips, Director of Marketing at Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies and Ripley's Tennessee attractions. "In today's fast-paced world, families have more choices than ever. When they choose to visit our attractions, it is important for us to engage with our guests instantaneously. The dynamic new AI platform Satisfi Labs created with us has saved our team approximately 20 hours per week in guest experience and customer service inquiries."

Satisfi Labs is well known in the sports industry as they've created platforms for some of the most prestigious teams within MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA and MLS. They are continuously expanding their work in the retail space as well with the recent launch of their work with Mall of America, the Irvine Company and other major retailers.

"When our team began thinking of new ways to enhance engagement between the zoo and our visitors, we knew a regular chatbot wouldn't do. Satisfi Labs' custom developed platform engages visitors in a lively conversation and adds another layer to the fun and educational trip we aim to provide all of our visitors with," said Brooke Fairman, Director of Development for the Roger Williams Park Zoo. "The bot's performance is beating our expectations with over 150 conversations a day. We look forward to more efficiency growth over the next year."

Satisfi Labs is an intelligent engagement platform that combines the speed and accuracy of artificial intelligence with the ease of real conversation. Satisfi Labs offers a unique location-based, mobile solution which enhances the in and out of venue & retail experience by customers 24/7. Satisfi Labs is a member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and American Alliance of Museums.

