Satisfi Labs Expands Partnership with Minnesota Vikings, Unveiling AI-Powered Platform for Fans on Apple Business Chat

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs announced today an expansion of its partnership with the Minnesota Vikings, broadening Satisfi Labs' AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform onto Apple Business Chat, a new way for users to communicate directly with businesses using the Messages app on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. This new offering is designed to engage with Vikings fans throughout the 2019 season, beginning with Verizon Vikings Training Camp July 26 through August 12.

The Satisfi Labs virtual assistant will help thousands of guests navigate fan activations and traditions at the home of this year's training camp, Twin Cities Orthopedic Performance Center, including locations and times for player autographs, fan giveaways and concessions updates. With the Satisfi Labs Knowledge Management Platform available on Apple Business Chat, customers can now communicate directly with the Vikings using the Messages app on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Satisfi Labs has a long-standing relationship with the Minnesota Vikings, launching their first virtual assistant in 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium to help answer fan inquiries relevant to game day experiences and food and beverage availability. The virtual assistant provides the Vikings with insights about fan entertainment priorities, concession preferences and stadium logistics that can be leveraged to improve future game day offerings. At the 2019 Verizon Vikings Training Camp, fans will be able to access the same level of customer service they've come to enjoy with the existing Satisfi Labs virtual assistant.

"It's important for us to continue making training camp accessible to Vikings fans and ensuring a family-friendly experience," said Vikings Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Steve LaCroix. "Our aim is to consistently provide innovative ways to bring our fans closer to the excitement surrounding the team, including upgrading customer services and leveraging technology in new ways. We're glad to continue our partnership with Satisfi Labs to accomplish these goals and incorporate Apple Business Chat into our fan engagement strategy to provide the most seamless experience possible. Apple Business Chat makes communicating with us as easy as messaging a friend, so we expect it will quickly become our customers' preferred customer service channel."

"The Minnesota Vikings are continuously driving innovation when it comes to fan engagement through exceptional customer service and information accessibility," said Don White, CEO and co-founder of Satisfi Labs. "Utilizing our knowledge management platform on Apple Business Chat to answer fan questions using the Messages app on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch shows a true dedication to providing a world-class user experience."

To start an Apple Business Chat, customers can open their camera to scan a QR code. A conversation with the Vikings will open instantly in the Messages app, and users can take their time responding when it's convenient.

Apple Business Chat is available in beta for users and businesses worldwide and is built into iOS 11.3 and higher. For more information visit: apple.com/ios/business-chat . With Business Chat, customers can always reach a live person and are always in control of whether they share any contact information with a business.

