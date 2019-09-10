Satisfi Labs Expands Partnership with STL Airport, Unveiling AI-Powered Platform to Provide Official, Accurate Information in One Place

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs announced today an expansion of its partnership with St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL), deepening the airport knowledge base of the Satisfi Labs' AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform to provide consistently accurate information before visitors arrive at the airport and while they're on-site, whether to take a flight, or to pick-up or drop-off a traveler.

The AI-powered virtual assistant addresses a host of inquiries that travelers would previously have had to seek out from several different sources. Travelers may confuse official STL employees with employees of a specific airline, security team, or a food/beverage provider, which could lead to misinformation and pertinent questions left unanswered. Information provided by the virtual assistant is terminal-specific and can be accessed directly on the STL website or through SMS (text). The increased knowledge base answers traveler support-related questions like the correct baggage claim carousel for their particular flight, flight status, airline locations, gate locations, and rental car information, as well as inquiries about the airport experience, such as wayfinding, food and beverage locations, airport discounts, cell phone lots, directions, and parking spots.

"As air travel carries its own set of challenges for many people, we want to make sure that we're providing the easiest and most efficient process for our travelers as possible," said Rob Salarano, STL Properties Division Manager. "The Satisfi Labs solution has allowed us to cater to our visitors with the level of service they deserve, and gain a deeper understanding of their expectations and needs so we can improve and expand our offerings."

"We're glad to be able to help STL tailor specific suggestions and information based on travelers' specific terminals, as well as promote different vendors and special discounts upon opening the platform, enhancing the overall experience," said Don White, CEO and Co-founder of Satisfi Labs. "By creating one reliable and deeply knowledgeable platform for official information about airport logistics, we're cutting down on traveler misinformation and ensuring a seamless visitor experience."

Satisfi Labs has a long-standing relationship with STL, launching the first virtual assistant in 2017. The expanded technology provides the airport with metrics and insights about traveler needs and expectations that can be utilized to improve offerings, discount programs, and logistic challenges. Since the initial launch, STL has seen a 35% increase in total understandings , as Satisfi has continued to learn more about the travelers at STL and grow with visitors' expectations.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is an AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform. Its technology makes brand data accessible and conversational. The platform powers chatbot, app, web and voice touchpoints. Satisfi Labs creates unique customer experiences for leaders in Sports, Entertainment, Tourism, Hospitality & Retail. More information can be found at www.satisfilabs.com.

