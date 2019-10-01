Satisfi Labs Expands Ticketing Assistant Across Multiple Professional Sports Leagues - MLB, NBA, MLS

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs, an AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform announced today the expansion of their Ticketing Assistant product across multiple professional sports teams. This first-to-market product allows each team to deepen it's virtual assistant knowledge base to provide accurate ticketing options based on price, type, and location, and then allows the customer to seamlessly purchase within the same chat flow. The major league teams that have launched and are planning on launching the ticketing assistant this season include the Atlanta Braves, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Astros, and the Washington Nationals.

The AI-powered virtual assistant allows venues and teams to enable and expand ticket selling capability by letting customers search and purchase tickets directly within chat, increasing ticket discoverability and driving more sales. The platform expansion integrates with multiple ticketing services, including Ticketmaster, Telecharge, Tickets.com, and AXS. Before the recent expansion, the ticketing function of the virtual assistant was previously only available for Satisfi's Broadway clients.

"We're glad to be able to expand our Ticketing Assistant product into so many sports venues across the country. By managing ticketing with a conversational interface, the guest experience is now streamlined and venues are able to promote ticketing inventory on the platform." said Don White, CEO and Co-Founder of Satisfi Labs.

"We're thrilled to be able to provide our fans with a seamless way to secure tickets to our games. The Ticketing Assistant allows us to serve our fans where they are, and make the overall experience of purchasing tickets more enjoyable. This innovative, ticket purchasing technology is an evolution to how fans will purchase tickets moving forward."—Greg Mize, Senior Director Marketing and Innovation, Atlanta Braves.

By allowing teams to enable ticket sales directly on their owned channels, they now have visibility into the purchasing funnel. This provides venues and teams customer insights previously unknown to them. For ease of use, the Satisfi Labs ticketing assistant is available for Webchat, App, Facebook Messenger, and SMS (text).

Satisfi Labs is an AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform that makes data AI-ready for physical locations. Its AI Knowledge Engine transforms structured and unstructured data to make information accessible and conversational. The platform powers chatbot, app, web and voice touchpoints, helping sports, tourism, entertainment, and hospitality locations improve customer service, discover new customer insights, and increase sales. More information: www.satisfilabs.com.

