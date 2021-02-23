Satisfi Labs Introduces the Vaccine Site Assistant to Provide Visitors with Real-Time Vaccination Center Information

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , the conversational AI platform for destinations and experiences, today announced the launch of its Vaccine Site Assistant to help venues leveraging their sites as vaccine centers, for free to anyone in need. The Assistant seamlessly manages questions related to their venue and informs visitors of rapidly-changing information in real-time, directly on their website.

Informed by vaccine-related questions across 100 venues gathered on the Satisfi Labs platform, the Vaccine Site Assistant prioritizes the most-asked questions. Built with a simple-guided flow for a frictionless experience, the Virtual Site Assistant informs site visitors of crucial information needed when planning a visit.

Through the Vaccine Site Assistant, newly transformed venues will be able to quickly adjust their answers in real-time as circumstances evolve. Similar to the Satisfi Labs COVID-19 Assistant, venues can adjust answers directly in the chat container with the Answer Editor feature.

"During these unprecedented times, we understand how important it is for the venue community at large to be able to address pressing questions from vaccine recipients to ensure their safety," said Don White, CEO and Co-founder of Satisfi Labs. "The Vaccine Site Assistant will help any venue in need maintain highly communicative and responsive relationships with the public."

The Assistant can be quickly installed with a simple snippet code on a venue's website. For more information on the Vaccine Site Assistant, please visit here .

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs, a Conversational AI Company, creates custom and conversational answer engines for destinations and experiences. Our technology powers unique search experiences using knowledge management and conversational AI. Answer Engines enable customers to access, discover, and purchase directly through a chat or voice assistant. More information can be found at www.satisfilabs.com .

