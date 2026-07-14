Satisfi Labs Launches AI Ticketing Agent For Tourism with Ventrata

New agent turns mobile browsing into closed sales, boosting revenue and in-chat conversion rates

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs, the leading Agentic AI platform for sports, entertainment, and tourism, today announced the launch of its AI ticketing agent for tourism in partnership with Ventrata. The agent handles the full ticket journey inside a single chat conversation, from discovery and recommendations through checkout and post-purchase support. The AI agent has been successfully deployed to select partners, such as City Sightseeing New Orleans and One World Observatory, since the beginning of 2026 as part of a pilot program.

Satisfi Labs AI Ticketing Agent For Tourism

The new AI agent addresses a persistent problem in the attractions and tour operator industry. Visitors landing on ticketing pages face layered inventory, overlapping promotions, and a lack of context for making confident decisions, leading them to leave without making a purchase. The AI agent replaces that static experience with a knowledgeable, always-on presence that can answer questions, compare options, and close the sale in the same window.

"This integration represents the next evolution of customer engagement for the attractions industry," said Donny White, CEO of Satisfi Labs. "By layering agentic AI over robust ticketing commerce infrastructure, we're creating discovery-to-purchase journeys that feel effortless and personalized. Our clients can now convert more ticketing browsers into buyers while delivering the seamless experience modern travelers expect. "

Results: From Conversations to Conversions

Early results from the pilot program show AI-driven ticket agents translating directly into ticket revenue and smarter programming decisions. At City Sightseeing New Orleans, the AI agent logged more than 1,800 ticket interactions, averaging 2.5 tickets per transaction, with 90% of ticket discovery and purchases occurring on mobile. After One World Observatory deployed its enhanced ticketing agent, weekly in-chat revenue grew 2.5x over the past eight weeks, with an average of 2.4 tickets per transaction and a 3.1% click-to-confirmed-sale rate.

"Partnering with Satisfi Labs has been a valuable enhancement to how we handle both ticket sales and visitor support," said Emily Valentino, Administrative Director, City Sightseeing New Orleans. "Through their seamless integration with Ventrata, our AI agent has become a true revenue driver. Beyond ticketing, the agent has dramatically reduced the load on our customer service staff, giving us significant operational time back every single day."

Built to OCTO Standards

Through Ventrata integration, every recommendation is tied to live inventory with real-time availability, pricing, and checkout. When a guest decides to buy, the transaction closes in the chat with no redirect or drop-off. The integration was built to OCTO (Open Connectivity for Tourism) standards, an open API specification that defines common connectivity protocols across platforms, resellers, OTAs, and tour and activity operators. Ventrata is a founding member of OCTO and one of the earliest adopters of the standard, allowing Satisfi Labs to quickly onboard other ticketing providers who also follow OCTO standards.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is a premier Agentic AI platform designed to transform customer engagement for destinations and experiences. The company serves nearly 800 clients across sports, entertainment, and tourism, providing AI agents, conversational journey management, and integrated inbound and outbound messaging solutions. Satisfi Labs is backed by Google, Major League Baseball, Level Equity, Techstars, and Florida Funders. For more information, visit www.satisfilabs.com.

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SOURCE Satisfi Labs