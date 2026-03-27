Satisfi Labs Turns Entire Cities Into AI-Connected Destinations, Starting With Columbus

New "Agentic City" program deploys AI agents across a destination's attractions and venues

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs, the leading conversational Agentic AI platform for sports, entertainment, and tourism, today unveiled its Agentic City Program, a new model for deploying connected networks of AI agents across entire city tourism ecosystems. Experience Columbus, the destination marketing organization (DMO) for Ohio's capital, is the program's inaugural city partner and Satisfi Labs' longest-standing DMO partner.

The Agentic City program addresses the reality that today's visitors rely on AI to plan their trips, discover activities, and make reservations. By deploying AI agents at key points of interest throughout Columbus, locals, visitors, and business travelers can instantly access information about attractions, venues, events, and experiences. It marks a fundamental shift in how cities approach discovery and engagement, establishing a unified AI infrastructure where every member, from museums to restaurants to venues, is connected, informed, and responsive.

"Cities today are made up of thousands of individual experiences, but for visitors, navigating them often feels fragmented," said Donny White, CEO and co-founder of Satisfi Labs. "The Agentic City program creates a new digital layer across Columbus, where AI agents embedded at attractions and venues help people find the information they need, exactly where they are."

"Destination marketing organizations have always helped connect visitors to experiences across a city, but most individual locations still operate in isolation digitally," said Dan Flores, Head of Tourism at Satisfi Labs. "This program gives attractions, venues, and event spaces their own AI agents while also connecting them to a broader city ecosystem. That means each organization can better serve its guests while also becoming part of a smarter, more discoverable destination."

Columbus: The First Agentic City

Experience Columbus has launched the program with a select group of its members, spanning attractions, venues, sports and recreation destinations, and event spaces across the city. Early adopters include Pickle & Chill, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, ZipZone Outdoor Adventures, and more.

"Experience Columbus is always looking for innovative ways to make it easier for people to experience everything our city has to offer," said Sarah Townes, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Experience Columbus. "This pilot program helps destinations across Columbus better serve their guests today while building the foundation for a more connected visitor experience in the future."

Each DMO member is equipped with an AI agent built on Satisfi Labs' proprietary platform, leveraging the same secure, intelligent technology trusted by more than 800 sports, entertainment, and tourism organizations nationwide. As the network expands, the initiative will lay the groundwork for a city-wide ecosystem of AI agents, where individual destination agents can eventually connect back to Experience Columbus and to each other, creating a coordinated digital layer that helps visitors explore more of the city.

"Every city should be asking if they have the AI infrastructure to serve their visitors intelligently," White said. "The Agentic City model is designed to help DMOs and their members deliver connected, intelligent experiences that turn visitor interest into action."

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is a premier Agentic AI platform designed to transform customer engagement for destinations and experiences. The company serves nearly 800 clients across sports, entertainment, and tourism, providing AI agents, conversational journey management, and integrated inbound and outbound messaging solutions. Satisfi Labs is backed by Google, Major League Baseball, Level Equity, Techstars, and Florida Funders. For more information, visit www.satisfilabs.com.

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SOURCE Satisfi Labs