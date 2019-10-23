Satisfi Labs Receives Investment From the Google Assistant Investment Program To Grow Conversational AI Voice Capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , the leading AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform, announced today their investment from the Google Assistant Investment Program. The new investment from Google will give Satisfi Labs the ability to expand its voice capabilities to support Google Actions for the Google Assistant. Satisfi Labs' conversational AI capabilities broaden the Assistant's reach into sports, entertainment, and tourism.

Satisfi Labs has transformed the way consumers interact with brands and physical locations in the sports, entertainment, and tourism industry over the past three years. They have been successful in creating a seamless visitor experience with their conversational AI technology. By transforming physical location data into AI-ready knowledge bases, Satisfi Labs is allowing venues, stadiums, and tourist locations to directly and automatically answer customer questions. The company has been able to deepen the knowledge base for all of its clients, capturing data based on specific visitor questions, and teaching learnings back to the network. These insights allow places a more in-depth look at what the visitor wants from concessions and ticketing to location-based needs.

"More and more, guests and visitors across sports, entertainment, and tourism are looking towards their voice-enabled platforms to provide real-time solutions to their questions at any given activation, whether it's at a sports game or a Broadway show," said Don White, CEO, and Co-Founder of Satisfi Labs. "With Google Assistant and optimized voice technology integrated into our platform, we will be able to bring our clients and their guests a world-class user experience. By utilizing voice with our unmatched knowledge management capabilities, we'll ultimately be giving guests the ability to get responses to their questions at a smarter, faster, and more personalized rate."

As part of this investment, Satisfi Labs will join the Google Assistant Investment portfolio, contributing to the growth of Google's voice-ecosystem. Satisfi Labs will be announcing Google Assistant product releases starting Q1 of 2020.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is an AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform that makes conversation with places possible. Its proprietary Answer Engine enables search for physical locations through conversational AI, allowing places to directly answer customer questions on-demand. The platform takes in structured and unstructured data and makes it AI-ready, allowing the Answer Engine to create expert virtual assistants on the web, mobile, SMS, and voice channels.

More information: www.satisfilabs.com.

Media Contact

Christine Connelly

Christine@relativity.ventures

+1 240-751-8150

SOURCE Satisfi Labs

