Satisfi Labs Taps Jonathon Scott to Head Product Expansion and Growth

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , an AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform, announced today that Jonathon Scott has joined Satisfi Labs as Head of Product, reporting to Don White, the company's CEO and Co-Founder. Jon will leverage his expertise in the entertainment industry to lead Satisfi's expansion of conversational search and commerce solutions, driving product strategies with more comprehensive user insights and data-based solutions to boost end user engagement, user experience, and create revenue generating opportunities.

Jon joins Satisfi Labs from Hamilton, where he served as Director, Revenue Management. His responsibilities included managing ticket inventory, pricing, marketing and strategic analysis for all the North American companies of the production.

"Jon's proven track record in understanding engagement and commerce will be invaluable as Satisfi Labs continues to grow its product development and innovation," said Don White. "Jon's creative approach and expertise will benefit our clients seeking products and services that drive meaningful revenue opportunities. We are excited to have him join the team and help drive our product suite."

"Don and the team continue to build a way for companies across industries to harness the power of AI and enable them to grow their business by better serving their customers. I'm excited to be working with him and the amazing team at Satisfi Labs to continue expanding the product offerings and building best in class solutions for our clients across industry," added Scott.

Jon is also the co-founder of Satisfi Labs sister company Broadw.ai, along with Micah Hollingworth, where he has introduced Satisfi's AI Knowledge Management Platform to the theater industry with successful launches with Tony Award-winning shows like WICKED and Come From Away.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is an AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform. Its technology makes brand data accessible and conversational. The platform powers chatbot, app, web and voice touchpoints. Satisfi Labs creates unique customer experiences for leaders in Sports, Entertainment, Tourism & Retail. More information can be found at www.satisfilabs.com .

Satisfi Labs Media Contact:

Renee Rossi

renee@relativity.ventures

+1-908-872-3452

SOURCE Satisfi Labs

Related Links

https://satisfilabs.com

