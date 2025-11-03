Saturday, November 8th - New Episode of Advancements to Broadcast at 8:00 pm ET

Discover how emerging technologies and innovative solutions are enabling a more resilient future.

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new episode of Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to air on Saturday, November 8th at 8:00 PM ET. Tune in to Bloomberg TV to watch.

Solutions for a resilient future.

Cybersecurity remains a constant concern. As adversaries leverage advanced technologies, agencies must ensure their own systems remain secure and trusted. Watch to explore how Redhawk Federal Solutions is helping government agencies adopt emerging technologies, from both established firms and new entrants, as this segment shares how private innovation is being harnessed to serve public missions, strengthen the industrial base, and keep the nation secure and competitive.

Preserving, digitizing, and providing open access to public records is a core responsibility for today's government leaders. In this segment, audiences will hear how AI and machine learning are being used to organize records and manage access, in an effort to protect sensitive information and support transparent governance. Learn how Kofile's critical records management solutions are helping to preserve the integrity of aging documents, while meeting today's access needs. Tune in to discover how safeguarding records today is shaping the way future generations understand and govern their communities.

Next, find out how specialized land and development partners are leading the transition in making renewable projects more accessible and beneficial for landowners. Advancements will explore how Volta Group is approaching land use in ways that reduce carbon footprints and protect natural resources. Watch to see how Volta is delivering forward-thinking solutions to meet the evolving demands of today's energy market.

Finally, the show will educate about the fragmented, overly complex U.S. healthcare system. Learn how Community Alliance Medical Group (CAMG) and SCAN Health are working together to simplify the healthcare experience, in order to bring effective and compassionate care to more people. The series will explore how a dedication to removing access barriers, improving inclusion, and supporting locally delivered healthcare is creating an environment where patients are a priority.

"The world is constantly evolving. We look forward to sharing how technology and innovation are helping businesses and individuals stay current with emerging trends," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series.

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements shines a light on several important issues and topics, while featuring an array of cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and groundbreaking environmental and sustainable solutions. Its team of writers, directors, and producers remain dedicated to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

