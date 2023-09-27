Sauces Market size to increase by USD 28.79 billion between 2022 to 2027|Growing demand for ethnic cuisines drive the sauces market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sauces Market size is projected to increase by USD 28.79 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period. Growing demand for ethnic cuisines is notably driving the sauces market. However, factor such as fluctuations in production costs of sauces may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Table sauces, Culinary sauces, and Others), Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Request Free Sample report here

The table sauces segment is expected for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. The global market offers a wide variety of table sauces, including ketchup, sweet sauce, chili sauce, and seafood sauce, available in diverse forms such as solids, pastes, and liquids. The increasing consumer preference for convenient recipes is anticipated to be a key driver for the table sauces market, particularly in the case of ketchup.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to contribute significantly, approximately 36%, to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Urbanization in APAC is expected to contribute to the market growth, driven by rising dual-income households and the increasing number of working women, which boosts purchasing power and drives demand for sauces. Notably, large populations and rapid urbanization in countries like China, India, Japan, and Korea are expected to elevate sauce consumption, with China experiencing substantial growth in the consumption of sauces like mayonnaise, soy sauce, and ketchup. These factors collectively drive market growth in the APAC region.

The sauces market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Campbell Soup Co., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Concord Foods LLC, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, General Mills Inc., Haven Row LLC, Hormel Foods Corp., Kens Foods Inc., Kikkoman Corp., Mars Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., Northwest Foods Gourmet, Otafuku Sauce Co Ltd, The Clorox Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, YAMASA Corp.

Driver - Growing demand for ethnic cuisines is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

Trends - The emergence of private-label brands is one of the trends boosting the growth of the sauce market.

Challenge - Stringent regulations in the food and beverage industry are a challenge that affects the growth of the market.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Channel Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

