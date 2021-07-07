Saucey Launches On-Demand Alcohol Delivery in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucey, a leading alcohol delivery platform that offers ASAP and scheduled deliveries straight to your doorstep, announced today the launch of its delivery service in the Portland metropolitan area. This marks the company's first foray into the Oregon market.

Using the on-demand delivery platform, residents in Portland can now order a cold six-pack, a bottle of wine, their favorite spirits, mixers, tobacco products, and even snacks. Saucey plans to continue expanding into surrounding towns and cities in the Oregon market later this year, including Bend and Salem.

"It's exciting to see more states and cities adopt modernized policy that allows for beverage-alcohol e-commerce and delivery. We're looking forward to serving the Oregon market and bring SAUCEY to Portlanders," said Chris Vaughn, CEO and Founder of Saucey. "Through the course of the pandemic, consumers became increasingly dependent on delivery services and that trend has only continued into 2021. Buying alcohol online has become the new normal for so many people. Whether they are looking to stock-up to fill out their wine cabinet or put in a last-minute order before a party starts, Saucey has them covered."

Saucey - known for fast delivery, unparalleled selection and industry-leading customer service - has expanded significantly since its launch in 2014. Through this past year specifically, the company has grown rapidly to meet the growing consumer demand which was driven in part by lockdowns due to COVID-19.

With the addition of Portland, the company now operates in over 600 cities across 12 states. Current U.S. markets include: Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Austin, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, and Atlanta, among others. Focused heavily on improving expansion operations and strategy to be more accessible for customers across the United States, Saucey plans to launch in additional markets this year including Arizona and Ohio. Earlier this year, the company launched its delivery service in the Atlanta, Ga. market.

About Saucey

Since its launch in 2014, Saucey has transformed the alcohol-delivery industry through its dedication to offering top-notch customer service, the latest in proprietary last-mile logistics technology, and an unparalleled mountain of consumer insights that guide the way major alcohol players can reach new, untapped audiences. Currently available in major cities across the U.S., and rapidly expanding in additional markets throughout the country, Saucey not only provides for its customers, but also supports the independently-owned liquor and convenience stores that act as the sellers on its platform. Shop now at https://saucey.com.

