ROCKFORD, Mich. , June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucony , a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. , Inc. (NYSE: WWW) and a leading global performance running and lifestyle brand, has appointed Joy Allen-Altimare as global chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, Allen-Altimare will be responsible for developing and executing Saucony's global branding initiatives, including brand positioning, direct-to-consumer strategies, advertising, digital strategies, international growth initiatives and expansion of the brand's global heritage lifestyle business. Allen-Altimare will report directly to Rob Griffiths, Saucony's global brand president, and join the brand's senior leadership team.

Saucony® Appoints Joy Allen-Altimare As Global Chief Marketing Officer

"The whole Saucony team and I are excited to welcome Joy to the brand," said Griffiths. "She is a passionate change driver with an empathetic and inclusive approach to leadership and cultural transformation. Saucony is in an exciting period of growth, and as we focus on building a consumer-obsessed brand, part of that journey also requires establishing a winning workplace culture where everyone feels valued, invested and included. Joy possesses the abilities needed to achieve this, creating an aspirational brand and energizing people to always keep moving forward."

Allen-Altimare joins Saucony with over 24 years of experience in leading brand innovation across highly competitive and rapidly evolving markets. Most recently, Allen-Altimare served as the chief revenue officer of North America for Havas Media Network, where she was responsible for overseeing the agency's client experience, growth and multicultural teams. Before that, she was the chief marketing officer at Kindbody, a technology-driven fertility clinic network where she played a pivotal role in shaping its unique brand positioning and member experience. Prior to joining Kindbody, she served as the chief revenue officer for EHE Health. Throughout her career, Allen-Altimare has become an expert adviser to organizations addressing growth, innovation and technology challenges.

"Saucony is at a pivotal moment with tremendous potential," said Allen-Altimare. "The enthusiasm surrounding the brand is unmistakable, and I feel beyond blessed to be joining Rob and the whole Saucony team to help elevate this 125-year-old brand. Our goal is to continue to increase its relevance and reach out to the lifestyle consumer who not only loves our heritage of performance and innovation but also appreciates our dedication to culture and design. I've always believed that one should pursue a purposeful, mission-driven life and career, and the brand's dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as sustainable practices, are values that resonate deeply with me. I am eager to uphold Saucony's legacy and continue to effect positive, transformative change for the brand, the global running community and the entire sneaker culture."

Allen-Altimare graduated from Boston University with a B.S. degree in Communication. She also earned a certificate in Fostering Inclusion and Diversity from the Yale School of Management. Allen-Altimare currently resides in New York City with her family and serves as a Board Member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre and the Girls Foundation of Tanzania.

About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies, including PWRRUN™ PB, PWRRUN+™, and SPEEDROLL™, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit www.saucony.com.

