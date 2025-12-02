Saucony® Continues Its Winning Streak with the Launch of Westside Gunn Collaboration

The debut reimagines Saucony's ProGrid Triumph 4 through Gunn's distinct creative vision, marking the start of an ongoing partnership

ROCKFORD, Mich., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucony, a global performance running and lifestyle brand, is proud to announce its latest creative partnership with Grammy-nominated artist and Griselda Records founder Westside Gunn. A pillar of modern culture known for his visionary approach to music, art, and fashion, Gunn brings his signature aesthetic to Saucony's iconic ProGrid Triumph 4, marking his first footwear collaboration and the beginning of an ongoing series of drops between the two forces.

First teased on social media, the debut instantly turned heads, becoming one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The Westside Gunn x Saucony ProGrid Triumph 4 fuses Saucony's heritage with Gunn's underground creative energy. The design features neon mesh uppers, a snakeskin-debossed tongue, scorpion logo sock liner, and Gunn's distinctive "SUPER FLYGOD" detailing. Each pair comes housed in a custom drawer-style box complete with a Griselda x Saucony hangtag.

"Westside Gunn is one-of-a-kind; he creates moments that move the culture like no one else," said Jason Faustino, Saucony's Senior Director of Global Energy. "This first drop is only the start of an ongoing story we're writing together, one that connects Saucony's heritage with the unapologetic self-expression that defines Gunn's world."

The announcement arrives during a milestone moment for Saucony and its parent company, Wolverine Worldwide, which was recently named Company of the Year by Footwear News and will be honored at the Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAA) on December 3. The recognition underscores Saucony's powerful and award-winning momentum, anchored by innovation, creativity, and collaborations that bridge performance and culture.

From Paris streets to world podiums, Saucony continues to redefine what's next in footwear. The Westside Gunn x Saucony ProGrid Triumph 4 is more than a release, it's a statement of where the brand, and the culture, are headed.

The collaboration launches December 4, 2025, available exclusively through Kith and Saucony.com.

