Saucony® Renews Contract with Marathon Standout Julia Paternain

ROCKFORD, Mich., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucony, a global performance running and lifestyle brand, is proud to renew its partnership with elite distance runner Julia Paternain. Originally announced in March 2025 as part of Saucony's North American professional-running roster, this extension solidifies a multi-year commitment to Paternain as she embarks on the next chapter of her remarkable career.

"We could not be more excited to deepen our relationship with Julia," said Ted Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Product Management and Merchandising at Saucony. "Her breakthrough on the world stage this fall shows her relentless drive and perfectly reflects Saucony's ethos of perseverance, self-belief, and human potential. With roots across Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Uruguay, Julia brings a global perspective that mirrors Saucony's growing international community of runners.

Just a few months after signing with Saucony, Paternain delivered a headline-making performance at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. In only her second marathon ever, she claimed the bronze medal in the women's marathon with a time of 2:27:23 donning Saucony's award-winning Endorphin Elite 2s. Paternain's performance was even more impressive given her status entering the race: ranked 288th globally in the marathon and stepping into the distance confidently for just the second time.

"I'm thrilled to continue this journey with Saucony," said Julia Paternain. "This past year has been unbelievable, standing on the world podium for Uruguay was a dream. With Saucony's support, I'm hungry for more: more challenges, more growth, more impact. Together, we'll push boundaries and show what's possible."

Paternain's re-signing with Saucony comes at a vital moment in her rapidly ascending career. In less than eight months, she has accelerated from marathon debut to world medalist, setting a Uruguayan national record (2:27:09) on her first attempt and capturing bronze at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Looking ahead, the renewed partnership will provide continued support for her training and competition goals, including a strategic focus on performing with the top runners globally in marathons and road races, brand storytelling highlighting her inspiring rise, and community initiatives to motivate the next generation of runners.

