Saucony® Signs Jackie Gaughan, 2024 U.S. Women’s Olympic Marathon Trials Qualifier

ROCKFORD, Mich., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucony, a global performance running lifestyle brand, has announced that Jackie Gaughan, a competitor in the 2024 U.S. Women's Olympic Marathon Trials, has signed a professional contract with the brand.

Gaughan burst onto the sub-2:30 women's marathoning scene at the 2023 Berlin Marathon, securing an Olympic Marathon Trials qualifying mark of 2:27:08 while finishing 2nd American and 18th overall in the women's division. In January, Gaughan ran a personal best time of 1:10:01 at the 2024 Houston Half Marathon, and in June, she placed second at the 2024 Chicago Half Marathon with a time of 1:12:41. In September she finished 23rd place at the Chicago Marathon and she is scheduled to run the 2024 California International Marathon on December 8. Gaughan is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Cross Country team multiple times during her collegiate career.

"Being a Boston-based brand, we are thrilled to announce the addition of Jackie, a talented athlete also based in Boston, to our team of global elite runners," said Ted FitzPatrick, Saucony's vice president of product and sports marketing. "Jackie's impressive qualification for the Trials at Berlin, running 2:27:08, a four-minute personal best, speaks volumes about her unwavering determination and competitive drive. Additionally, Jackie's been a friend of the brand prior to her signing; over the past year, she's been racing in the Endorphin Elite, including her performance in Berlin and the Houston Half. Balancing a full-time job as a financial analyst requires Jackie to juggle multiple responsibilities, something many of us can relate to as runners. Her unwavering spirit serves as a source of motivation for us, aligning with our mission to inspire every runner, on every run, every day. We are eager to see Jackie's journey continue to unfold, and the entire Saucony family will stand firmly behind her every step of the way."

Gaughan will be racing in the brand's award-winning Endorphin collection, including the Endorphin Elite, featuring a slotted carbon plate for maximum energy return and PWRRUN HG™ cushioning with ridiculous rebound built to break barriers. The Endorphin Elite is available at saucony.com and select retailers globally, offering athletes the opportunity to experience the same performance-enhancing technology that Gaughan relies on.

Gaughan, 24, lives in Boston, MA. Before graduating from Exeter High School in 2018, she was named New Hampshire's Cross-Country Runner of the Year.

About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUN™ PB, PWRRUN+™, and SPEEDROLL™, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit www.saucony.com.

