Saucony® Launches All-New Hurricane 24

ROCKFORD, Mich., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucony, a leading global performance running lifestyle brand, has launched the completely redesigned Hurricane 24, featuring an all-new dual-cushioning system for all-day comfort and protection. Transformed from the ground up, the brand's new flagship max-cushioned trainer pairs plush, energy-returning PWRRUN PB™ foam with a supportive PWRRUN™ foam frame that cradles the foot with each step, ensuring all-day comfort. Saucony's signature CenterPath Technology™ provides comfort and protection thanks to a broader platform, higher sidewalls, and an asymmetric profile and rocker shape that guides the runner's stride from impact to toe-off. The Hurricane 24 also features a breathable engineered mesh upper and an adaptive lacing system for a plush and secure fit. The new model will be available on July 1 at saucony.com and select retailers globally.

"The 24th edition of the Hurricane is back in the lineup after a two-year hiatus as our most cushioned trainer yet," said Brian Moore, chief product officer for Saucony. "Designed for maximum comfort and protection, the Hurricane 24 is suitable for various activities, whether a long run, a short recovery shake out, or just everyday comfort. This shoe's dual-cushioning approach features the innovative energy-returning PWRRUN PB foam developed for our Endorphin series but now tuned to provide everyday cushioning, combined with a supportive cradle of our PWRRUN foam for maximum protection. Centerpath Technology utilizes higher sidewalls, a broader platform and a rocker shape to align the foot and ease it from heel to toe; you'll feel like your feet are getting a cozy, protective hug with every step."

Hurricane 24 Features

CenterPath Technology provides comfort and protection with a broader platform, higher sidewalls, an asymmetric profile and a rocker shape that guides the stride from impact to toe-off

Dual cushioning approach with highly responsive PWRRUN PB foam directly underfoot for maximum comfort while a broad base of PWRRUN foam surrounds and cradles the foot

Adaptive lacing system for secure fit

Soft and luxurious internal fabric treatments

XT 900™ outsole delivers full coverage ground traction and durability

Best For: Daily Run/Workout/Casual Movement

Heel-to-toe Offset: 6mm (38mm heel/32mm forefoot)

Weight: Men's 10.6oz. (302g), Women's 9.8oz (279g)

Sustainability: This style is vegan and contains recycled materials

Pricing and Sizing

The Hurricane 24 is available in men's sizes 7-13, 14,15, and 16, and women's sizes 5-12 at a suggested retail price of $160.00. To find a Saucony retailer near you, call 800-365-4933 or visit here .

About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies, including PWRRUN™ PB, PWRRUN+™, and SPEEDROLL™, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit www.saucony.com.

