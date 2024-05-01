Saucony® Launches Redesigned Triumph 22

Introducing the redefined Triumph 22, where superior comfort meets unparalleled joy

ROCKFORD, Mich., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucony, a leading global performance running lifestyle brand, today announces the launch of the redesigned Triumph 22, now featuring the brand's highly innovative PWRRUNPB™ foam, originally created for the Endorphin Pro but now tuned for daily mileage. Providing the ultimate in responsive cushioning and supreme comfort, the redefined Triumph 22 is engineered for the everyday runner, delivering an energetic experience with a soft and plush underfoot feeling that's ready to tackle anything from daily miles to weekend long runs. Adding to the shoe's all-day comfort package is a wider midfoot, providing a balanced platform to accommodate more foot types. A luxurious engineered mesh upper is soft and breathable while an adaptive lacing system ensures a cozy, secure fit. Designed for both running and daily wear, the modern silhouette and feel-good fit make the Triumph 22 as versatile as it is comfortable. The Triumph 22 will be available May 1 at saucony.com and select retailers globally.

"The Triumph series has consistently ranked among the most cushioned premium neutral daily trainers available, standing as a versatile and reliable shoe for anyone who wants that next level of comfort," said Brian Moore, chief product officer for Saucony. "With the Triumph 22, we added our PWRRUNPB signature foam, the same cushioning technology used in the Endorphin Speed Pro 4 but reformulated it so that runners of all abilities can experience a springy yet soft and highly energetic run. Additionally, we've improved the geometry, including a wider platform and updated rocker, for a smooth and balanced ride. The full-length XT-900 rubber outsole offers runners exceptional traction and long-lasting durability. Overall, the Triumph 22 delivers an elevated and luxurious cushioning experience, unlocking the unparalleled joy of running."

Triumph 22 Features

Highly responsive PWRRUN PB foam provides responsive cushioning and supreme comfort

A wider midfoot provides a balanced platform to accommodate more foot types

Luxurious engineered mesh upper is soft and breathable

Adaptive lacing system for a cozy, secure fit

Soft heel collar lining and padded tongue hug the foot just right

Ortholite Comfort Insole for step-in comfort

XT 900™ outsole provides full coverage ground traction and durability

Best For: Daily Run/Workout/Casual Movement

Heel-to-toe Offset: 10mm (37/27mm)

Weight: Men's 10.1oz. (286g), Women's 8.8oz (250g)

Sustainability: This style is vegan and contains recycled materials

Pricing and Sizing

The Triumph 22 is available in men's sizes 7-13, 14 and 15, and women's sizes 5-12 at a suggested retail price of $160.00. To find a Saucony retailer near you, call 800-365-4933 or visit here .

About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUN™ PB, PWRRUN+™, and SPEEDROLL™, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit www.saucony.com.

