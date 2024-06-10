Seven-time USATF athlete joins brand with sights set on Paris 10,000m

ROCKFORD, Mich., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucony, a global performance running lifestyle brand, has announced that American track and field athlete Sam Chelanga has signed a professional contract with the brand. Chelanga, a seven-time USA Track and Field Champion and 2023 Pan Am Games 10,000m Silver Medalist, was also a 2016 U.S. Olympic Team alternate for the 10,000m. Originally from Kenya, Chelanga, 39, moved to the United States in 2006 and attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he won four NCAA titles (5,000m, 10,000m, Cross Country) and set an NCAA 10,000m record. Last fall, Chelanga ran 2:08.50, the Olympic standard, for 9th place at the Chicago Marathon, and last week finished 3rd at the Bolder Boulder 10k in 29:22.

Saucony® Signs 4X NCAA Champion Sam Chelanga

"Sam is joining our brand not only as a super-talented and versatile athlete but also as a great role model; he inspires others with his hard work, resilience and leadership," said Ted FitzPatrick, Saucony's vice president of product and sports marketing. "After a successful 2023 coming off a fresh marathon PR at Chicago, Sam is hitting his stride as he prepares for the 10,000m at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June in Eugene, OR to qualify for Paris, and will continue to compete in the World Marathon Majors. As a Boston-based brand, we are thrilled that Sam shares our love for Beantown. In addition to running Boston, he has participated in the B.A.A. Half four times, the 10K three times and the 5k twice. His journey continues to be a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication in achieving one's dreams. We are excited to welcome Sam to the Saucony family."

Chelanga is training and racing in the brand's award-winning Endorphin collection, a line of products designed to enhance performance and comfort. The collection includes the Endorphin PRO 4, now with an upgraded dual-cushioning system of ultra-plush and responsive PWRRUN HG™ directly beneath the foot and springy PWRRUN PB™ in contact with the ground, delivering a snappy on-your-toes race day or long-tempo performance. The Endorphin PRO 4 is available at saucony.com and select retailers globally, offering athletes the opportunity to experience the same performance-enhancing technology that Chelanga relies on. Chelanga is already assisting the product team in building and testing the future of the Endorphin. Saucony is excited to have one of America's all-time greats helping to make the future of the Endorphin even better.

Chelanga became a U.S. citizen in 2015 and, in 2018, joined the U.S. Army. He and his wife, Marybeth, a qualifier for the Olympic Trials, have three children and live in Colorado Springs, CO.

