Saudi Insurer to Include Medical Travel Accredited Healthcare Providers in its Network

Saudi Enaya is a Saudi-based insurance company offering private medical insurance and aiming to provide affordable quality solutions to manage group and individual health risks.

According to Dr. Essam Masoud, Saudi Enaya's Chief Medical Officer, "We are always looking for opportunities to offer our members better value through expanded access to high-quality physicians, facilities and care experience by utilizing robust care insurance products. Including GHA accredited organizations in our network is good news for our members, as GHA validates that healthcare providers have policies and procedures in place designed to facilitate a high quality patient experience across the entire care continuum including those important touch points that occur before the patient arrives at the hospital and after he or she is discharged. This collaboration with GHA aligns well with our ultimate goal to enhance the patient experience, improve health outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs."

Karen Timmons, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Healthcare Accreditation Program stated, "Medical travel or medical tourism, as it is also known, can be intimidating for patients. There are travel details to be arranged in the midst of managing an illness or medical condition. Patients are often not familiar with the new environment and may feel disoriented and confused due to language and cultural barriers. GHA helps traveling patients navigate an incredibly complex system by validating quality across the medical travel care continuum and by ensuring that the healthcare provider has instituted processes that are customized to the medical travelers' unique needs. We are pleased to collaborate with Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Company in support of the medical travel patient and we applaud its commitment to provide its members with access to healthcare solutions that prioritize the patient experience for medical travelers."

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Company (Saudi Enaya) specializes in health services in the insurance industry and aims to attract and retain customers by placing customer service and satisfaction at the center of business operations. Saudi Enaya understands their needs and focuses on exceeding expectations. Clients can customize their coverage to fit their particular needs. Our service network includes top medical centers and hospitals that are approved and licensed by the Saudi Ministry of Health and Council of Cooperative Health Insurance. Saudi Enaya offers services around the globe and makes it simple and convenient for members to utilize services wherever they travel using the international plan, which is supported by international direct billing so members do not need to worry about payments and claims.

For more details on health insurance services and quotations contact Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Company at info@saudienaya.com |Tel +966 920004121 |www.saudienaya.com

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program is an independent accrediting body that seeks to improve the patient experience and excellence of care received by patients who travel for their medical care and treatment, whether within their own country or internationally. The GHA program complements existing national and international clinical accreditation programs. While these programs traditionally focus on the clinical aspects of care for the entire organization, GHA conducts a deep review of the International or Global Patient Services program, or the entity within an organization that serves the medical travel patient. GHA also provides advisory and custom education services for organizations interested in improving their medical travel program and/or business performance.

Organizations interested in The Global Healthcare Accreditation Program can make a request at info@ghaccreditation.com |Tel US 001.561.327.9557 |www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com

