Saudi Tourism Launches 'This Land is Calling' Campaign - an enticing invitation to discover the Heart of Arabia

The campaign pays homage to the spirit of adventure and wonder that permeates the Saudi landscape, with its mystical sites, and modern traditions that remain rooted in a simpler past. The film follows a female explorer, as she navigates an unfamiliar terrain, on a journey of discovery. It celebrates Saudi in all its beauty and complexity – from the rolling dunes and snow-covered mountains and the vibrant corals of the Red Sea; a visceral look at a multifaceted country, where monuments are frozen in time, and history can be seen, touched, and felt. The viewer is transported to a world unknown to them, each moment, a revelation – Saudi as a land of joy, and welcome, which entices travelers to push beyond the boundaries of their imaginations.

"This Land is Calling" is about Saudi's extraordinary heritage, its rapid transformation into a dynamic global destination, and the endearing warmth of its people. The heroine of the film is initially filled with trepidation –a solo female traveler who experiences the fabled warm Saudi welcome as she embarks on an enigmatic quest through the country's spectacular destinations.

The video also hints at a deeper message, beyond the warmth of her welcome, Saudi remains a land of firsts for travelers, a place with uniquely Arabian cultural and natural gems waiting to be unearthed, making it an exciting new destination to visit. The words of the film's heroine, "I was the first, but I won't be the last," deliver a powerful call-to-action.

The video surprises and intrigues, showing a lesser-known side to Saudi - its expansive geography, diverse terrain, and human and natural wonders- from the clear turquoise waters of the Red Sea, to Aseer's lush mountains, the vibrant cities of Riyadh and Jeddah as well as iconic UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Diriyah, Hegra and Al Balad.

The campaign was brought to life in partnership with award-winning creative agency BETC. The campaign will reach audiences through a multiplatform approach, and will serve as a banner for a series of initiatives to broaden perspectives and bridge cultures over the course of the next several months.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority, says: "We are thrilled to invite the world to uncover the vibrant evolution of Saudi. This campaign is a celebration of our nation's unique blend of time-honored traditions and cutting-edge modernity. As we work towards Saudi Vision 2030, our goal is to highlight The Kingdom's innovative spirit, cultural richness, and stunning landscapes, and position ourselves as one of the premier global tourism destinations. We are excited to share a vision where our historical treasures and contemporary achievements create an unforgettable experience for visitors from around the globe."

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and a Member of the Board, Saudi Tourism Authority, added: " 'This Land is Calling' is a visually stunning invitation to the world, from Saudi. Developed through insights gleaned from visitors to the country, the film is an ode to the mesmerizing duality of our country's storied past, and our ambitious future. It reflects our pursuit of perfection – a cycle of continuous learning, rooted in data, as we iterate and develop our offerings to facilitate our growth trajectory as a destination of choice for all. With this campaign, we hope to ignite the curiosity of the traveler who craves the excitement of a completely new experience - whether in culture, adventure, sport, or entertainment. Saudi has been enjoying stellar growth in demand witnessing a 73 per cent growth in the annual average of tourists from Europe and the United States, and we continue to work with local and global partners to increase and enrich our offerings, so the 150 million tourists we welcome by 2030 can truly experience the pulsating Heart of Arabia."

Saudi is one of the countries leading the charge of ushering a new era in tourism through creation of breathtaking new destinations and show-stopping experiences, advancing sustainability and producing world-class events in fields of culture, entertainment and sports. Its impressive line-up of year-round events includes Riyadh Season, AlUla's Season & diverse festivals, Jeddah Al Balad's heritage and cultural attractions, SoundStorm MDL Beast – one of the biggest music festivals in the world, the Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix, Dakar Rally and Saudi Cup, amongst many more

All the sites in the film can be booked, with visitors able to create their own adventure with packages available at www.visitsaudi.com.

Saudi is home to over 10,000 archaeological sites and eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, with the addition of its latest site, the Al-Faw Archaeological Area, celebrated this month.

"This Land is Calling" embodies Saudi's welcome to the world, showcasing its unparalleled blend of hospitality and vibrant offerings. The campaign is inspired by the rich heritage and modern advancements that define the nation. With an ambitious goal of attracting 150 million tourists by 2030, Saudi welcomes visitors to explore the heart of Arabia.

It has never been easier to visit Saudi – visa initiatives have been continuously developed, with the eVisa program now including 66 countries and special administrative regions, and the GCC residents visa and free 96-hour Stopover Visa. US, UK, or Schengen visa holders, as well as residents of the UK, US, or European Union countries, are eligible for the instant eVisa.

Saudi is currently connected to175 destinations, more than halfway to our target of 250, with 14 new international routes launched in 2024.

Visit Saudi has a 24/7 tourist helpline (dial 930) for travelers who require assistance or have any concerns. To learn more and plan your trip, visit Visit Saudi.

Saudi, Welcome to Arabia is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi Arabia with the world and welcoming travelers to explore the country's rich offerings. The brand's role is to drive forward the country's tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns, and to provide comprehensive array information and resources for travelers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. As the world's fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.

