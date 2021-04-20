Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education Announces Winners of Inaugural Family Child Care Innovation Networks Award

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education today announced the winners of its inaugural Family Child Care Innovation Networks Award . The award both recognizes and provides funding to family child care providers across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. These providers are a critical part of Massachusetts' early education and care ecosystem but too often lack the structural and financial supports available to other types of child care providers. In fact, a recent survey of early educators and caregivers across Massachusetts, part of the Early Learning Study at Harvard , found that nearly all (87%) family child care providers reported their income had been affected by the pandemic, which was not the case among those in other care types. Winners of the Family Child Care Innovation Networks Award will receive funding in amounts of up to $5,000 to cover investments and expenses associated with building and sustaining community-based peer learning networks.

"The work these providers are doing is both critical and innovative, but they've also experienced disproportionately high levels of stress and uncertainty about the future of their programs," said Nonie Lesaux, Academic Dean and the Juliana W. and William Foss Thompson Professor of Education and Society at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. "It's our hope that this funding will help providers engage in the kinds of peer learning and reflective, collaborative activities that will enhance their collective well-being and professional practice in the months and years to come."

A full list of this year's winners can be found here . The makeup of this group is a testament to the diversity and commitment of providers across the field. Collectively, the 12 winning groups serve children and families in a broad range of communities, from the Quabbin and Fitchburg areas to metropolitan Boston and Martha's Vineyard. They speak many languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, and Haitian Creole, among others. Among the winners are providers who are new to the field and many who have been serving for decades, including a few who have been educating and caring for children for over 30 years.

"This past year has only emphasized the importance of the affordability and flexibility of care that family child care providers can offer, both in Massachusetts and nationwide," said Stephanie Jones, Gerald S. Lesser Professor in Early Childhood Development at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. "These providers have supported so many families and communities before and throughout the pandemic, so we're thrilled to be able to reciprocate that support in a small way through this award."

In addition to receiving funding, awardees will be invited to speak about their innovative practices at a virtual convening later this spring.

About The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative

The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE) promotes the knowledge, professional learning and collective action necessary to cultivate optimal early learning environments and experiences. The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative is supported by a $35.5 million gift from the Saul Zaentz Charitable Foundation, one of the largest gifts ever given to a university for advancing early childhood education.

