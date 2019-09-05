Saulsbury Announces Strategic Growth into the Rockies

Saulsbury is poised for significant growth in this area of their business because of their unique value proposition – a steadfast dedication to their longstanding core values of Safety, Integrity, Excellence, Relationships and Community. The company has also announced plans for continued growth in the Rockies region, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

"We've been growing our Field Service business for several years and have built a strong foundation in the Permian and Delaware Basins as well as the Eagle Ford Shale and believe our strategic growth in these new areas will be beneficial for our clients, our employees, the communities and Saulsbury," shared Bubba Saulsbury, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy.

Saulsbury's experts in Field Service construction specialize in building infrastructure for oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as pipelines, tank batteries, compressor stations, pump stations and other necessary oil field facilities.

"We are looking forward to Saulsbury's continued growth into Colorado and Wyoming and bringing the unique Saulsbury culture of safety and excellence in project execution to our clients in that region," added Chat York, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in the heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes, Dallas; Houston; Port Arthur; Henderson; Abilene, TX; Carlsbad and Farmington, NM; Tulsa, OK; Casper, WY; and Denver and Milliken, CO. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

